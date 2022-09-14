Engineers go off-kilter against Tartans, record home win streak snapped at 14 games

The Engineers steadily marched upfield as they continued to rush the ball despite the Tartan resistance, gaining a few yards on each play. RPI maintained their drive into the second quarter but punted two minutes in.

The Tartans took over five yards from their end zone. The Engineers kept Carnegie Mellon from breaking the 30-yard line, forcing them to punt. The ensuing punt spiraled out of bounds at the Tartan 27. Despite the favorable field position, the Tartans contained RPI on their first three downs. The Engineers went for it on fourth and 6 at the 23, a risky decision due to their new kicker’s unproven range. Petercuskie was forced to throw the ball away after breaking a tackle, turning the ball over on downs.

Carnegie Mellon nearly had another deep completion on third down, but an unnecessary roughness call sent them all the way back to their own 14. The Engineers wrapped up the ball-carrier on the replayed third down. A fair catch on the following punt gave RPI possession in Tartan territory. The Engineers went three-and-out. A defensive stalemate, the first half ended with the score remaining 3‒0.

Carnegie Mellon received the kickoff to begin the new half, starting their drive at their own 20. The Engineer pass rush forced two incompletions after the Tartans had crossed into the RPI half. On third down, Carnegie Mellon quarterback Ben Mills launched a deep throw towards the end zone. Engineer defensive back Carlos Davis beat his receiver, made an over-the-shoulder catch, and took a knee in the end zone for a touchback.

The Tartans regained possession after a failed Engineer drive. On third and 10 at the Carnegie Mellon 23, Engineer defensive back Jimmy Leblo intercepted a pass and was downed at the 36, giving RPI an advantage on their next drive. The Engineers were stopped at the 16-yard line, and kicker Aleksandar Maric lined up to take his first career field goal to tie up the game. The ball was snapped, and Maric’s low kick was blocked by a jumping Tartan. RPI remained behind heading into the fourth quarter.