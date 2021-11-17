Engineers crowned Liberty League champions in Shoes victory

Both teams struggled coming out of the break. Punts and failed fourth-down conversions were the stories of the third quarter, but as time went on, Union started to heat up. With a little over four minutes remaining in the quarter, the Dutchmen started the last drive of the quarter at the RPI 48. Union progressed upfield with 18 rushing yards and 26 passing yards, earning them a first down four yards from the end zone. Union continued the drive into the fourth quarter. On the first play of the final quarter, backup quarterback Donovan Pacatte took the snap and rushed it into the end zone to put the Dutchmen up 17‒7.

A 24-yard kickoff return from Walker-Sutton gave RPI a great field position to start their drive. The Engineers’ passing game was starting to gain momentum. Two receptions to Lombardi and one to Walker-Sutton eventually brought the Engineers within ten yards of the Dutchman end zone. Despite the shift in momentum, Union stopped the Engineers on third down and, playing it safe, the Engineers kicked a field goal to inch the score closer at 17‒10.

Union took over with 9:24 left to play. The Engineers' defense fed off of the pressure put on their shoulders. They kept the Dutchmen from wasting too much of the clock, allowing the Engineers to get possession back with plenty of time to tie up the score. The Engineers’ most dangerous opponent was the clock. If they were to score too quickly, that would give Union another opportunity to score. If they took too long, the clock would run out before they’d reach the end zone. As a result, the Engineers went with a mix of rushing to keep the clock running alongside passing to gain yardage quickly.

The Engineers were gaining yardage, but it did not seem fast enough. They faced fourth and 6 at the Union 19 with 1:07 remaining—obviously a field goal would not suffice. Marinopoulos took the snap and threw a quick pass to Munoz Whatts to his right. When Munoz Whatts made the catch, he had about ten yards to get the first down. He fought for every inch and barely earned the Engineers a first down to keep their hopes alive. On the next play, Marinopoulos threw a pass to the back left corner of the end zone to find Vinnie McDonald (Gr), but an ineligible receiver penalty cut the celebrations early. On second and 11 at the Union 13, Marinopoulos threw a dart to McDonald. He hauled it in and rushed over to the fan section to celebrate. The touchdown brought the score to 17‒16.