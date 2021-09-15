Engineers break the Mustangs

On the following drive, Joppy was carving through the defensive line; two consecutive rushes up the middle brought the Mustangs to their own 49. The Mustangs converted on third and 1, giving them a first down at the Engineer 47. Sedgwick threw a screen to his right to Steven Smothers, who broke several tackles before being brought out of bounds at the 38. With one yard left for a first down, Sedgwick threw another screen to Smothers, this time to his left, for a gain of two yards. On the next set of downs, Joppy ran for a gain and a loss both of three yards. On third and 10, wide receiver Darian Littlejohn ran a slant route into a gap in coverage, making the reception and continuing Stevenson’s momentum. Littlejohn then made another catch upfield on an in route, granting the Mustangs a first down at the 11. A personal foul pushed the Mustangs back to second and 21, but another completion to Littlejohn returned the Mustangs to the 12. A completion to Smothers gained three yards, forcing Stevenson to attempt a field goal on fourth down. Brody Campbell’s 26-yard kick was good, bringing the score to 7‒3 at the half.

The Engineers opted for a squib kickoff to begin the half. The receiver was called down at the 25, but a penalty on RPI granted Stevenson an additional 15 yards. The Mustangs steadily gained yardage, however could not get 10 yards after three downs. On fourth and 1, a QB sneak by Sedgwick was stopped by a solid Engineer defensive line, turning the ball over on downs at the 49. On the first play of the second half for RPI, Munoz Whatts found a gap and ran for eight yards. The next play was, again, a run by Munoz Whatts. He ran through the lane and found daylight, eventually being brought down at the 14 to give the Engineers a new set of downs. On first down, Marinopoulos threw a pass to the end zone which was caught by Vinnie McDonald, however could not stay in bounds: incomplete. A bad snap on second down resulted in a sack by Mario McIntyre for a loss of ten yards. After an incompletion on third and 20, the Engineers went for it instead of kicking the 41-yard field goal. The pressure from the Mustangs forced a bad throw from Marinopoulos, resulting in an incompletion. Another turnover on downs.

On first down, RPI’s CJ Schumaker ’23 and Magnus Wamble beat their blockers and sacked Sedgwick. On third down, Spencer Brockdorff ’23 hit the receiver in the air to force an incompletion. The Mustangs punted on fourth down.

After receiving the punt, the Engineers went three-and-out, giving possession back to the Mustangs. The first two plays were rushes to Joppy resulting in a gain of eight yards. On third and 2, a fake handoff to Joppy opened up tight end Tylor Blake to receive a pass. His reception gave Stevenson a first down at their own 49. Joppy broke through the line on first, rushing up the middle for 16 yards. The Mustangs were not able to get another ten yards, turning it over on downs at the RPI 27. Despite regaining possession, the Engineers again went three-and-out. At the end of the third quarter, the score remained unchanged.

Stevenson began the final quarter on third and 4 at their own 47. A completion to Smothers gave the Mustangs a first down in RPI territory at the 46. An incompletion and a rush that only made it to the line of scrimmage meant the Mustangs faced third and 10. After the snap, Sedgwick felt the pressure from the RPI rushers and escaped to his left before tossing it downfield towards the left sideline. Brockdorff got in front of his man to make the interception.

The Engineers could not get much done on the first three downs and lined up to punt on fourth down. Punter Zac Montrief did not receive the snap cleanly and was brought down at the 19. The Mustangs were handed possession in the red zone on a silver platter.

The first play of the Stevenson drive was a fake handoff followed by a reception by Blake at the 5. On first and goal, a four-yard rush by Joppy brought the Mustangs to the one-yard line. On second down, Joppy was given the handoff again but was not able to gain any yards. Joppy was again given the handoff, this time being met at the goal line by Austin Charles. The referees called that Joppy broke the plane, giving the Mustangs the touchdown. The extra point was good and Stevenson now led 10‒7 with 9:53 left in the game.

After a combined four unsuccessful drives, RPI started a drive on their 43 with 3:33 remaining. The Engineers started picking up steam, gaining yardage completion after completion. With 1:54 remaining on the Mustangs’ 41, the Engineers faced third and 6. Walker-Sutton found enough space on a corner route to make an easy reception for ten yards. On the next play, a completion to Gil Goldsmith ’23 granted the Engineers another first down. A late flag for roughing the passer moved the line of scrimmage to the 12 with 1:43 left to go. On first down, a rush by Lombardi gained no yardage and kept the clock running. Marinopoulos then threw to an open D.J. Palmer ’22 who reached the four-yard line. The clock kept ticking. The ball was then snapped with 37 seconds left. An unmarked linebacker ran at top speed with Marinopoulos in his sights. Before getting hit, Marinopoulos tossed a lob to Munoz Whatts. After the catch, he darted into the corner of the end zone for the score. Rensselaer took the lead with 33.6 seconds remaining.

On the last play of the game, Sedgwick threw a Hail Mary downfield. The pass was picked off by Carlos Davis ’23 to cement the victory for the Engineers. The 14‒10 win brings the Engineers’ record to 2‒0 on the season.