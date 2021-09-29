Cardinals see red in landslide defeat

Quarterback George Marinopoulos threw for five touchdowns and the Engineer defense tallied three interceptions to increase their record to 4‒0 after a 41‒7 victory over St. John Fisher College.

Rensselaer received the ball on kickoff and their return brought them to their 34-yard line. On the first play of the drive, RPI running back Dylan Burnett ’22 rushed for eight yards. On second and 2, wide receiver Peter Lombardi ’22 ran an in-route to the center of the field. Lombardi made the catch at the Cardinals’ 44 and ran for four yards before being brought down. After a tackle for a loss on first down, a quick completion to wide receiver Riley Conboy gave the Engineers a first down at the 26. On third and 5, Marinopoulos handed it off to Christian Buckley ’25. The offensive and defensive lines shifted to the right after the snap, allowing Buckley to rush around the left side of the blockers for a gain of 13 yards. Lombardi was set in motion before the snap on first and goal, cutting from right to left. He found space around the line of scrimmage and had enough speed to blow by the defender for the score. The Engineers led 6‒0 with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter after a failed extra point attempt.

The Cardinals began their drive at their 30. On second and 6, quarterback Michael Krafty attempted a 20-yard throw to his receiver, Tysean Sizer, but Engineer defensive back Francis Perry ’22 read the play and picked off the throw.

After unsuccessful drives from both squads, the Engineers started a drive at the Cardinal 39. Their first three downs gained nine yards, bringing them to fourth and 1. A completion to Conboy gave the Engineers a first down at the ten-yard line. On first and goal, Marinopoulos found Lombardi in the endzone for another touchdown. RPI’s lead was extended to 13‒0 with 1:27 to play in the quarter.

On the first play of the next drive, Krafty threw a terrible deep pass—none of his receivers were anywhere close—and an acrobatic Perry made a spectacular catch for his second interception of the game. On first and 10 for the Engineers at the RPI 43, Burnett found a clearing in a swarm of black and white jerseys and ran 19 yards. The first quarter ended 13‒0 with RPI still in possession.