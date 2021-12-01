Elite Eight Engineers slay Red Dragons

A 42-yard touchdown run from Dylan Burnett ’22 and a late interception by Francis Perry ’22 secured a 21‒14 victory over the No. 13 SUNY Cortland Red Dragons. The No. 18 Engineers are set to face the reigning champion No. 1 North Central College Cardinals in the Elite Eight.

Rensselaer traveled west to Cortland for their second-round matchup against the Red Dragons. The freezing weather and snowfall were less-than-optimal conditions for a playoff football game.

RPI received the kick to begin the game, but went three-and-out on their first drive. After a punt, the Red Dragons took over in Engineer territory at the 46-yard line. The first play of the possession was a handoff to running back Jaden Alfanostjohn, who ran for 15 yards before being brought down. Two completions to receiver Derek Cruz and several rushes brought the Red Dragons to the three-yard line. Quarterback Brees Segala then took the snap and punched his way through the line into the end zone. Cortland took a 7‒0 lead five minutes into the game.

The Cortland defense struggled on the following drive. Two offside penalties and one pass interference gave the Engineers an extra 19 yards. Running back Dylan Burnett did a fantastic job finding gaps between his blockers, ultimately racking up 31 rushing yards on the possession. On second and 8 at the Cortland 33, quarterback George Marinopoulos (Gr) threw a screen to his right to Vinnie McDonald (Gr) to avoid getting sacked. With the rushers focused on Marinopoulos and the defensive backs in man coverage downfield, McDonald had a clearing in front of him. He ran ten yards, then shifted into high gear to race past a Red Dragon for an additional seven yards, bringing RPI into the red zone. Two rushes to Burnett brought the Engineers within ten yards of the end zone. On third and 2, Marinopoulos threw a pass to receiver Sterling Walker-Sutton ’23. Walker-Sutton made the catch at the line of scrimmage and fought for the final eight yards for RPI’s first score. The game was tied at 7‒7 with less than four minutes left in the first quarter.