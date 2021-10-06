Yellowjackets stung by Engineers

The Engineers began Liberty League play with a 38‒22 triumph over the University of Rochester, continuing their undefeated season. Rensselaer now stands at 5‒0.

The Yellowjackets received the opening kickoff but went three-and-out on their first drive. On second and 8 at the RPI 43, wide receiver D.J. Palmer ’22 faked an inside cut to create separation from his marker. Quarterback George Marinopoulos (GR) threw a precise pass for a 22 yard completion. The Engineers continued their momentum, eventually reaching fourth and 1 at the Rochester 12. Palmer took advantage of the secondary’s zone coverage and found plenty of space in the endzone to make a comfortable catch, putting RPI up 7‒0 with 9:15 left to play in the quarter.

Neither team was able to get anything done on their successive drives. The quarter ended 7‒0 with the Yellowjackets having possession at the RPI 48.

On the first play of the second quarter, Rochester quarterback Sean Casey took the snap and rolled out to his left. Casey made a throw on the run and, despite the tight coverage of defensive back Carlos Davis ’23, wide receiver Liam McManus was able to hold onto it and was down at the five-yard line. On second down, Casey faked the handoff to running back Will Varney and took off to the left. The Engineer defense reacted late and were closing down on Casey, but, just before they could reach him, he dove into the pylon for the score. After a minute of play in the quarter, the Yellowjackets tied it up 7‒7.

The Engineers came back with momentum. On the second play of the drive, running back Delano Munoz Whatts (GR) maneuvered through the blockers for a gain of 22 yards. The Engineers ended up in a third and 7 situation, but an 11-yard rush from Munoz Whatts moved the chains. The Engineers were not able to find the end zone on their drive, but a 22-yard field goal from Conor MacDougall ’22 sailed through the uprights to make the score 10‒7 with 7:00 left in the half.

The Engineers stopped the Yellowjackets on the next drive, getting possession back with 4:44 left. On the first play, Marinopoulos gave the handoff to running back Dylan Burnett ’22. Defensive back Jack Yensel stripped the ball from Burnett’s grasp and the fumble was recovered by Rochester linebacker Braydon Bush at the RPI 14. Casey made a completion to bring the Yellowjackets to the one-yard line. Varney plowed through the crowd to give Rochester a 14‒10 lead with 3:54 left in the half.

On third and 10 at the 50, Marinopoulos stepped up in the pocket and threw a dart to wide receiver Sterling Walker-Sutton ’23. Walker-Sutton made the catch in stride, juked a tackler, and continued running until being brought down at the ten-yard line. On the next play, Marinopoulos lobbed a pass into the back corner of the end zone. Wide receiver Vinnie McDonald (GR) made the catch and impressively got both feet down for the touchdown. The Engineers went into the break 17‒14.