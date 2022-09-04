Engineers exorcise Red Devils in home opener

The No. 20 Rensselaer Engineers hosted the Dickinson Red Devils in their season opener at East Campus Stadium. The reigning Liberty League champions hoped to start their season off with a win. Prior to kickoff, the Engineers won the coin toss and chose to defer. The Red Devils would start with possession.

Rensselaer’s kick sailed back to the goal line, but Dickinson’s Princeton Douglass returned it all the way to the Red Devil 40-yard line. After a short gain on first down, quarterback Presley Egbers opted to fire a bullet downfield. The receiver couldn’t make the catch, tipping the pass. Fortunately for the Red Devils, the tipped pass fell directly into the arms of Bryce Peterson, who took the reception all the way to the end zone to propel them into a 7‒0 lead less than a minute into the game.

Rensselaer dropped the ensuing kickoff, but managed to return it to the 31-yard line. Although seemingly gaining momentum after a 33-yard catch from D.J. Palmer tip-toeing down the sideline, the Engineers would turn over the ball off of an interception by Red Devil Aleksander Zivanovic. On the following drive, Dickinson marched downfield. After advancing past the 50-yard line, the Engineers forced the Red Devils to punt. The Engineers couldn’t make up yardage when possession was returned: any gain was immediately lost by penalties or tackles in the backfield. The Engineers would punt at their own 34-yard line.

Dickinson’s offense could not be contained. Facing third and 5 at their own 34, they gained 17 yards on a quarterback keeper, bringing them into RPI territory. The Red Devils remained in the lead heading into the second quarter.

The Engineers forced Dickinson to punt 10 seconds into the following quarter, starting their drive at their own 17. On the first play of the possession, RPI gained 14 yards via a completion to Shane Allison, but the Engineers still failed to find their rhythm and punted once again. The Engineers stopped the next Red Devil drive, forcing them to punt. A bad snap sailed past the punter, allowing the Engineers to scoop up the fumble. Despite having empty space in front of him, Cassius Johnson tripped and fell at the 20-yard line.

Dickinson stopped the Engineers on the first three downs, but RPI converted on fourth down to keep the drive alive. Matt Petercuskie gained three yards on a keeper, bringing the Engineers to the five-yard line. Dylan Burnett darted through a gap up the middle into the end zone for the score. The Engineers tied the game up with 8:14 remaining in the half.