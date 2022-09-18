Transit Trophy stays in Troy

Rensselaer blew out WPI 37‒0 to remain reigning champions of the Transit Trophy Game and to keep the hardware in Troy. The RPI offense threw for 151 passing yards, ran for 231 rushing yards, and scored five touchdowns. The defense racked up eight sacks, collected two interceptions, and held WPI to 105 yards of total offense to shut them out.

Before kickoff, RPI Athletics dedicated a moment of silence to honor and remember Alana Tow, a second-year student who tragically passed days prior.

RPI received the opening kickoff after WPI decided to defer the coin toss. Rensselaer started their first drive at their own 33-yard line. Matt Petercuskie started at quarterback, immediately handing the ball off to running back Dylan Burnett for a first down right out of the gate.

On third down, Petercuskie dodged a pursuing lineman and scrambled 12 yards for a first down. Burnett burned the WPI defense on the ground, gaining 47 yards on the drive and bringing the home Engineers down to the WPI 10-yard line. On third and 7, Petercuskie dropped back in the pocket and scanned the end zone. Peter Lombardi beat his man on an in route, and Petercuskie tossed a pinpoint pass into his hands for the touchdown. Rensselaer took a 7‒0 lead after just four and a half minutes.