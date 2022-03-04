Engineers sprint to third place

After the two-day indoor conference, the men’s and women’s track and field teams both took third place out of seven teams. Both teams placed highly at multiple events, and Matt Lecky ’23 was named Men's Track Athlete of the Meet.

In the men’s 5000 meter run, seven out of eight athletes on the podium were Engineers with Cory Kennedy ’24, Vince Simonetti ’25, and Owen Szabo ’22 taking the top three spots, respectively. Lecky won the one mile run, breaking the meet and facility record with a time of 4:10.99, and he took first place in the 3000 meter run followed by John Reed (Gr) in second place.