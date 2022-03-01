Engineers make a splash at Liberty League Championship

The men's and women’s swimming & diving teams both took third place at the four-day Liberty League Championship hosted by Ithaca College. The men’s team finished with a total of 1,296 points; meanwhile, the women finished with 1,214 points. Colleen Whittaker ’25 took first place with a school and meet record-breaking time of 56.18 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly. Ola Nawrocki ’23 broke her own school record from earlier this season in the 100-yard breaststroke. Tony Min ’23 also broke the school record in the 200-yard butterfly.

Four Engineers on the men’s team finished in the top eight of the 1650-yard freestyle, while all the other men’s teams in attendance only had one individual in the top eight of this event. Daniel Savidge ’24, Ethan Gadbois ’25, Matthew Youngbar ’22, and Andrew Palmer ’23 finished fourth, fifth, seventh, and eighth respectively in the final heat. When it came to the 200-yard breaststroke finals, Anthony Acciani ’24 placed third, and Nicholas Stefandis ’24 placed sixth.

Earlier in the conference, Min clinched second for RPI in the 100-yard butterfly. In the 200-yard butterfly, Min, Jake Fassora ’25, and Youngbar all raced in the final heat, placing third, fourth, and seventh respectively. Min’s record-breaking time in the event was 1:50.31. Mike Dowd ’22 placed third in the 200-yard freestyle and tied fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Engineers placed third with a team consisting of Jake Fassora ’25, Fernando Gomez Fischer ’22, Dowd, and Min.

The women’s team started strong with the 200-yard medley relay team taking first place. This team consisted of Megan Beaulieu ’22, Shannon Brown ’25, Nawrocki, and Whittaker. The same team took first place in the 400-yard medley relay breaking RPI’s school record with their time of 3:52.51. Gabriela Crother-Collado ’25 placed third in the 500-yard freestyle, only 0.02 seconds from second place. Nawrocki also finished second in the 400 individual medley. The team of Beaulieu, Brown, Crother-Collado, and Nawrocki dominated the 800 freestyle relay; the runner-up finished about five seconds later. In the 200-yard butterfly finals, Whittaker took first place, and Erin Ingalls ’24 took seventh place.

Beaulieu and Alyssa Cahill ’23 took second and third place respectively in the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Chloe Jepson ’24 and Nawrocki swam in the finals; Nawrocki placed third with her school record-breaking time of 1:05.89, and Jepson placed sixth. Jepson, Whittaker, and Nawrocki all made the finals for the 200-yard breaststroke taking fourth, fifth, and seventh respectively. Beaulieu, Brown, Nawrocki, and Whittaker took third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Crother-Collado took third place in the 1650-yard freestyle, and Brown took fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle.

The men's team ended with a total of 656 points, just behind Rochester Institute of Technology and Ithaca College, which took first and second, respectively. The women's team finished with 586 points, trailing behind first-place team Ithaca and second-place RIT. Both teams had stellar seasons, beating many colleges one-on-one and placing highly at conferences. To see all the results of the Liberty League Championship click here.