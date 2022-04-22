Engineers unsuccessful in upsetting No. 4 Union

With both teams coming off of losses, Rensselaer and Union fought to regain footing in the Liberty League.

Within the first minute of the game, Union opened the scoring off a ground ball pick up. After much back and forth between the two teams, Union capitalized on an Engineer turnover for their second goal. With 7:52 remaining in the quarter, Ryan Raftery ’22 ended the Engineers’ drought with his unassisted goal. In the next onset, Union remained on offense with two shots hitting the iron. After recovering the ball near midfield, Union strung passes together resulting in a goal with 4:39 remaining in the quarter. RPI kept the pressure on Union’s defense with multiple shots on goal, but ultimately, the quarter ended 3–1 in the Dutchmen’s favor.

The Engineers came back with vigor in the second quarter. After three and a half minutes, Cooper Urban ’22 scored the first goal of the second quarter when Luke Murphy ’23 sent him a pass with three seconds left on the shot clock. Less than a minute after, the Dutchmen responded with another goal.

After a five-minute goal drought, Rensselaer’s Connor Glosner ’22 netted a goal off an assist from Murphy. RPI kept their momentum as Angelo Venuto ’24 won the faceoff immediately after the last goal and sent the ball to Devon Boyko ’24 who tied the score: 4–4. Union dominated the remainder of the quarter, scoring twice and bringing the halftime score to 6–4.

Venuto took the faceoff at the start of the third quarter and darted to the goal, planting the ball in the bottom left corner of the cage within five seconds of the whistle. Despite Venuto’s strong start for Rensselaer, by the end of the quarter, things were looking bleak for the Engineers. Union barraged RPI’s net and extended themselves to a five-goal lead with a score of 10–5.