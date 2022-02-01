Unraveling how Lilli Friis-Hansen made history

On top of being a hockey extraordinaire at Rensselaer, Lilli Friis-Hansen was also at the top of her game in Denmark. In 2017, Friis-Hansen was the captain of the inaugural U18 team at the IIHF U18 1B World Championships and continued to participate for all four years. Friis-Hansen appreciates the experience of an international tournament, and the socialization that came with it to build one’s network. She values the importance of the U18 team being established to help strengthen the national team. During the 2021 IIHF World Championships, the Danish women were eliminated in the preliminary round. Despite a lot of inconvenient and extenuating circumstances for the team, Friis-Hansen notes this a fantastic learning experience for the team to “make some fundamental internal changes within the team.” She credits these changes to why the team looked different and stronger entering Olympic qualification. During the final qualification tournament, Denmark beat both Italy and Austria, needing just one point to advance to the Olympics. After coming back from being down 2–0 against Germany, Denmark pushed the game into overtime, guaranteeing a point and a spot in Beijing. Friis-Hansen recounts the whirl of emotions after the match as “indescribable joy,” “disbelief,” and “a dream come true” with hugging and crying by team players. She even recalls the referee coming up to her after the match and asking if the team would be attending Olympics in which she shared their excitement.