Terriers torn to shreds

Rensselaer beat previously undefeated Boston University in an intense match on October 22, continuing their winning streak. Julia Blitz ’23 clinched the victory with a game-winning wrist shot late into the third period.

The first period started with a lot of back and forth. Both teams attempted to weave their way from one zone to the other, but unfortunately, both nets remained dry, despite three different power plays—one for RPI and two for BU.

In the fourth minute of the period, Boston University’s Lacey Martin received a minor for slashing. The Engineers maintained possession of the puck in the ensuing faceoff but failed to put a shot in the goal. Following RPI’s power play, the Terriers gained two of their own. Nyah Philip ’24 was sent to the penalty box for tripping six minutes into the match, and Taylor Larsen ’24 received a penalty for interference in the ninth minute. BU kept the puck in RPI’s zone in both instances, but with Amanda Rampado ’23 protecting the net, the Terriers did not stand a chance.

Later into the period, the Engineers cleared the puck into BU’s zone, and goaltender Callie Shanahan tapped the puck in front of her for a Terrier defender to scoop away. Following this, the Engineers' offense had a shift change, leaving BU with a gap to get the puck away from their zone. The Terriers failed to fetch the puck, allowing Sarah Bukvic ’23 to punish BU for their delay; she swept the shot into the net’s corner only seconds after hopping off the bench. The score was 1‒0 in the fourteenth minute of the first period.

Less than two minutes later, BU responded to RPI’s goal by scoring one of their own. Two Terriers soared down the ice, and the Engineers struggled to find a good angle to block or cut them off. In the flurry, BU forward Courtney Correia glided toward the right side of the net only to plant the puck into the back left corner, ending the period with the score tied at 1‒1.

It took a quick two minutes into the second period for RPI to score their second goal of the match. Despite two Terriers pressing her into the boards, Maddy Papineau ’24 was able to pass the puck to teammate Lilli Friis-Hansen ’22, whose shot bounced off BU’s goaltender. Multiple Engineers sat in front of the net, swiping at the puck to obtain the lead once again, but it was Ellie Kaiser ’24 who found success in the cluster, scoring her first goal of the season.