McCutcheon mangles Union

Fresh off their 4‒0 win at Union the evening before, the Engineers dominated the match on October 9, with ECAC Rookie of the Week Audrey McCutcheon ’25 scoring a hat trick and leading them to a 9‒2 victory. This is the Engineers’ first win in their last 20 home games.

For the starting five minutes of the first period, the possession of the puck was fluid. 5:18 minutes into the match, Union gained a power play as Sarah Bukvic ’23 was sent to the box for boarding. Although down a player, Marah Wagner ’23 scored a short-handed goal 5:58 minutes into the match after a loose puck gave her a one-versus-one against Union’s goaltender. The Dutchwomen failed to score during their power play as Rensselaer’s strong defense kept Union’s offense at bay, ending those two minutes with a score of 1‒0, favoring the Engineers.

With morale at a high, RPI dominated the ice with clean stick-handling and passing. Lauren Severson (Gr) had a breakaway 7:30 minutes into the period, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats; with no follow-up, the puck’s possession slid back to the Dutchwomen. For the remainder of the first period, RPI’s defense was a brick wall, even as Union obtained another two-minute power play in the eleventh minute. While goaltender Amanda Rampado ’23 prevented any shots from reaching the back of the net, that was not the case for the Dutchwomen’s defense. Despite Union’s heavy offensive possession, one slip-up led to the puck escaping the rink. After a face-off in the Engineers' zone, the puck was cleared to Riena Jahnke ’24, who gave a quick pass to Wagner. Wagner faked the defenders out, tapping the puck back to Jahnke who scored in the last minute on an open net.

At the start of the second period, the score quickly changed from 2‒0 to 3‒0. It only took 45 seconds for Bukvic to break into the zone, solo, and follow up her own rebounded shot, popping her first goal of the season over the Dutchwomen’s goaltender’s shoulder. Union’s drought ended 2:24 minutes into the second period as they scored their first goal of the match, making the score 3‒1.