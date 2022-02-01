Engineers outshoot but can’t outscore at Mayor’s Cup

The Engineers took a devastating loss against the Dutchmen at the Mayor’s Cup. Despite outshooting Union 33‒17, Rensselaer lost the riveting match with a score of 2‒0, bringing their overall record to 11-15-3.

After the opening faceoff, it was clear that RPI and Union were going to have a thrilling match, as both teams traded two missed shots within the first three minutes. The Engineers maintained strong possession of the puck, including a sharp pass from RPI’s zone to Jakub Lacka ’22 in Union’s zone. At that point, it became clear that Union’s goaltender, Connor Murphy, was going to be the harbinger of RPI’s goal drought.

The Dutchmen’s first score occurred early into the first period on a power play. Justin Addamo (Gr) received a two-minute penalty for roughing. Union took quick advantage and launched a backdoor pass to forward Liam Robertson, who smashed the puck into the back of the net just outside of the crease. For the rest of the first period, Rensselaer remained on offense with a total of 12 shots to Union’s nine.

The start of the second period looked promising for the Engineers as the Dutchmen received a penalty for interference. With the advantage, RPI bombarded Murphy’s net, including John Beaton ’24’s fantastic, one-timed slap shot from Union’s right circle. Rensselaer’s offensive intentions remained consistent as the team fired nine shots within the time span of a little less than five minutes. With less than five seconds on the clock, a Dutchman obtained the puck on a breakaway to Watson’s net. To prevent any shots from entering the net, defenseman Anthony Baxter (Gr) did everything in his power, resulting in his receiving a two-minute penalty for holding to conclude the second period–which was well worth it, as Union could not add another score to the board. To conclude the second period, RPI outshot Union 10-3, and the score remained 1–0 in Union’s favor.

At the start of the third period, RPI began with a penalty kill, preventing Union from taking a stronger lead. Once they were back at even strength, the Engineers gained control of the game keeping tight puck possession and firing an abundance of shots. About eight and a half minutes into the period, a Dutchman got a penalty for tripping. Rensselaer instantly attempted to seize their opportunity as they set a formation and shot seven times–only for none of them to fall in. Within the power play, Ture Linden ’22 found the left post with a shot from Union’s right circle; unfortunately, the puck ricocheted out instead of into the net.

Eighteen minutes into the period, RPI pulled their goaltender for an extra offensive player on the ice. Less than 20 seconds later, the Dutchmen scored an empty-net goal from inside of their zone. The Engineer’s spirits rose with the final penalty call of the game against Union with 43 seconds remaining in the period. It was time for redemption as RPI obtained a six-versus-four advantage for the remainder of the match, but it was to no avail as Union’s Murphy kept the goal on lockdown.

The Engineers’ valiant effort at the net kept all spectators at the edge of their seats as everybody waited with anxious anticipation for the team to score at least one of their many shots. Throughout the match, the elusive puck went everywhere except inside the goal, hitting the pipes on the corner or side, veering wide of the net, entering Murphy’s grasp, or sliding along the crease with nobody there to follow up. Even though the final score was 2–0 against RPI, it is undeniable that the Engineers played an amazing, fiery game and are ready to take on their next opponent, Dartmouth College on February 1 with the same tenacity. Click here for the box score.