Historic record nearly broken

The Engineers tied—but failed to break—their record for longest win streak at 18 games, previously set by the 1990-1991 team with a win against Vassar College and a loss against Ithaca College this weekend.

The first several minutes of the game against Vassar saw Rensselaer dominating. The Engineers came out aggressive with ball movement that seemed to confuse the Brewers. However, Vassar pulled back with nine unanswered points as RPI struggled to string passes together. With seven minutes left in the half, the Engineers looked to be getting back on track when Jonny Angbazo ’23 went on the fast break, but his layup was off the mark. RPI could not make shots for the entire first half outside of the first several minutes. Towards the end of the first half, the Engineers began to pick up steam, including fast break scores from Mitchel Wayand ’20 off a tipped pass and Dom Black ’22 off of a steal. At the buzzer, Vassar led 33‒22.

The Engineers began to gain momentum after coming out of the locker room. The defense was rock solid and the offense was heating up. With 13 minutes left, the Engineers tied up the game at 36 and the RPI bench rose to their feet. Several minutes later, Black rebounded the ball, dribbled up the court, dished it off to an uncovered Wayand who drained a 3; the crowd reaction was electric as RPI took the lead 41‒38. The Engineers then became unstoppable. The atmosphere of the arena intensified with every point they racked up. With 3:37 left to play, Black made a massive block and led a counterattack. He passed the ball to an open Patrick Mahoney ’21 who hit a swish from behind the arc to put the Engineers up 52‒47. At 1:42 left in the game and one second left on the shot clock, Will Rubin ’23 took a last-ditch effort from beyond the arc, sinking a buzzer-beater to put the Engineers up 55‒47. The final buzzer signaled a 61‒49 Engineer victory and the 18th-straight win to tie the school record.