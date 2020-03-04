Engineers blitzed by Bombers in overtime

The Bombers scored 14 points in overtime to defeat the Engineers, granting them the Liberty League title. The Engineers still advance to the NCAA tournament, facing off against New England College on March 6.

The last time the Engineers made it to the Liberty League Championship Game was in 2013 where they fell to Hobart 72‒63. The last time Rensselaer played against Ithaca, they lost 62‒60. The odds did not appear in their favor.

RPI’s Kevin Davis ’20 was on fire in the first three minutes, scoring two three-pointers to put the Engineers up 6‒4. Dom Black ’22 and Jonny Angbazo ’23 also joined in on the action, each scoring a three-pointer to bring the lead to 12‒11 with 14:24 left to play in the first half. With 9:16 left in the half, the crowd roared as Angbazo rejected a layup attempt from Ithaca’s captain Sebastian Alderete.

The Bombers stayed close behind. A minute after Angbazo’s block, Ithaca’s George Sikoryak III Euro stepped around Mitchel Wayand ’20 to put the Bombers up 19‒18. The Engineers came back up the court and Patrick Mahoney ’21 sank a putback to regain the lead 20‒19. The Engineers’ defense was prolific, stopping the Bomber offense at every turn. With less than seven minutes left in the half, Will Rubin ’23, from the three-point arc, faked a pass to Davis in the corner to create separation from his defender, Skylar Sinon. After Sinon took the bait, Rubin drained a three to extend the lead to 25‒17.

In the next minute, Ithaca scored two three-pointers to cut RPI’s lead to 27‒25. The two squads showed their determination through extraordinary work ethic. The lead shifted hands seemingly every attack, intensifying the game with every bucket. With 2:10 left in the half, Rubin hit another three, tying the game at 32 and energizing the RPI fans. The Bombers rallied in response, taking a 38‒32 lead with 4.5 seconds left on the clock. The ball was inbounded to Rubin to quickly get a shot off, and beat the buzzer, from near the halfway line. After release, the ball floated towards the basket; almost as if it was controlling itself, the ball found the net. The crowd was sent into a frenzy as the Engineers were now only down by three going into halftime.