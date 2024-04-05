GM Week 2024
Vivian Rost-Nasshan elected Grand Marshal in runoff election
Vivian Rost-Nasshan ’26 has been elected Grand Marshal, beating Ria Massoni ’25G in a historic runoff election. Rost-Nasshan won by a margin of 197 votes. The student body also overwhelmingly approved all four of the amendments to the Union Constitution.
2130 students voted in the first election, a decrease from last year’s turnout of 2632. 1441 voted in the runoff election.
All results as unanimously approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins. Asterisk indicates turned down position.
Grand Marshal
- Vivian Rost-Nasshan (816)
- Ria Massoni (619)
President of the Union
- Catherine Philipps (1250)
- Joseph Bowers (679)
Undergraduate President
- Paul Khoury (1683)
Class of 2025 President
- Mike Slass (241)
Class of 2025 Vice President
- Aaryan Bhatt (239)
Class of 2025 Senator
- William Dugan (236)
Class of 2025 Representative
- Jonathan Young (226)
- Jayden Smith (219)
- *Aaryan Bhatt (199)
Class of 2026 President
- Henry Hanson (332)
- Andrew Johnson (306)
Class of 2026 Vice President
- Grace Killeen (608)
Class of 2026 Senator
- Chris Roe (615)
- Edward Piontek (16)
Class of 2026 Representative
- Ez Zwall (7)
- Kanchan Suresh (7)
- William Beresford (6)
- Analisa Nichols (6)
- Mansi Airen (6)
- Mansi Panwar (4)
Class of 2027 President
- Sabrina Beadie (386)
- Phoenix Keck (201)
Class of 2027 Vice President
- Aidan Max (518)
Class of 2027 Senator
- Andrew Wu (420)
- Griffin Oliver (408)
- Williams Chen (392)
- Marie Shippert (389)
Class of 2027 Representative
- Ziqing Liu (421)
- Steven Pereira (410)
- Douglas Leach (400)
- Ashley Wong (19)
- Junning Sun (12)
- Zachary Nobles (12)
- Shannon Fitzpatrick (4)
Graduate Senator
- Lily Jade Joyce (139)
- Lawrence Hiquiana (123)
- Tiburon Benavides (119)
- Katherine Scoullos (2)
- Diego Machado Reyes (2)
Graduate Representative
- Sombuddha Chatterjee (119)
- Diyanko Bhowmik (117)
- Aditi Tithi (127)
- Milena Jonas Bem (106)
- Inwon Kang (2)
- Adam McKnight (2)
Independent Senator
- Colette Minor (1118)
- Shaurya Chaudhuri (1085)
- *Vivian Rost-Nasshan (9)
- *Zachary Nobles (4)
- Kaylin Griggs (4)
Greek Senator (Interfraternity Council)
- Nevin Joshy
Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)
- Addison Mulder (5)
Alumni President
- Talulah Patch (3)
Alumni Vice President
- Ben Viner (3)
Faculty Senate Tenure and Promotion Committee
- Amir Hirsa (1511)
The positions of Alumni Secretary and Alumni Treasurer have been left unfilled.
Amendment - Succession
Yes (1858)
No (130)
Amendment - Pronouns
Yes (1575)
No (396)
Amendment - Undergraduate President
Yes (1835)
No (136)
Amendment - Graduate President
Yes (1301)
No (96)