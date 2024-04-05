Vivian Rost-Nasshan elected Grand Marshal in runoff election

Vivian Rost-Nasshan ’26 has been elected Grand Marshal, beating Ria Massoni ’25G in a historic runoff election. Rost-Nasshan won by a margin of 197 votes. The student body also overwhelmingly approved all four of the amendments to the Union Constitution.

2130 students voted in the first election, a decrease from last year’s turnout of 2632. 1441 voted in the runoff election.

All results as unanimously approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins. Asterisk indicates turned down position.

Grand Marshal

Vivian Rost-Nasshan (816) Ria Massoni (619)

President of the Union

Catherine Philipps (1250) Joseph Bowers (679)

Undergraduate President

Paul Khoury (1683)

Class of 2025 President

Mike Slass (241)

Class of 2025 Vice President

Aaryan Bhatt (239)

Class of 2025 Senator

William Dugan (236)

Class of 2025 Representative

Jonathan Young (226) Jayden Smith (219) *Aaryan Bhatt (199)

Class of 2026 President

Henry Hanson (332) Andrew Johnson (306)

Class of 2026 Vice President

Grace Killeen (608)

Class of 2026 Senator

Chris Roe (615) Edward Piontek (16)

Class of 2026 Representative

Ez Zwall (7) Kanchan Suresh (7) William Beresford (6) Analisa Nichols (6) Mansi Airen (6) Mansi Panwar (4)

Class of 2027 President

Sabrina Beadie (386) Phoenix Keck (201)

Class of 2027 Vice President

Aidan Max (518)

Class of 2027 Senator

Andrew Wu (420) Griffin Oliver (408) Williams Chen (392) Marie Shippert (389)

Class of 2027 Representative

Ziqing Liu (421) Steven Pereira (410) Douglas Leach (400) Ashley Wong (19) Junning Sun (12) Zachary Nobles (12) Shannon Fitzpatrick (4)

Graduate Senator

Lily Jade Joyce (139) Lawrence Hiquiana (123) Tiburon Benavides (119) Katherine Scoullos (2) Diego Machado Reyes (2)

Graduate Representative

Sombuddha Chatterjee (119) Diyanko Bhowmik (117) Aditi Tithi (127) Milena Jonas Bem (106) Inwon Kang (2) Adam McKnight (2)

Independent Senator

Colette Minor (1118) Shaurya Chaudhuri (1085) *Vivian Rost-Nasshan (9) *Zachary Nobles (4) Kaylin Griggs (4)

Greek Senator (Interfraternity Council)

Nevin Joshy

Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)

Addison Mulder (5)

Alumni President

Talulah Patch (3)

Alumni Vice President

Ben Viner (3)

Faculty Senate Tenure and Promotion Committee

Amir Hirsa (1511)

The positions of Alumni Secretary and Alumni Treasurer have been left unfilled.

Amendment - Succession

Yes (1858)

No (130)

Amendment - Pronouns

Yes (1575)

No (396)

Amendment - Undergraduate President

Yes (1835)

No (136)

Amendment - Graduate President

Yes (1301)

No (96)