Class of 2028 elects its representatives

In their first election at Rensselaer, the Class of 2028 elected its Student Government representatives on Wednesday. Alondra Correa Valderrain ’28 was elected class president and Lauren Antao ’28 was elected as class vice president. All of the students elected will serve until a new election is held during Grand Marshal Week which begins March 17, 2025.

304 first-year students voted, a decrease from the 546 that voted in the Class of 2027’s Freshmen Elections.

All results as unanimously approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins. Asterisk indicates turned down position.

Class of 2028 President

Alondra Correa Valderrain (149) Xinyan Li (118)

Class of 2028 Vice President

Lauren Antao (138) Derrick You (127)

Class of 2028 Senator

Jordan Krishnayah (162) Nicholas Protopsaltis (145) Parker “The Bear” Gibson (143) Kelly Eng (107) Dillon Stec (104) Emilio Malz (98) Alondra Correa Valderrain (93)

Class of 2028 Representative