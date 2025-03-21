Benavides elected GM, Lieber elected PU
Tiburon Benavides ’21, ’27G has been elected Grand Marshal and Isabele Lieber ’25, ’26G has been elected President of the Union. Grace Meehan ’28 has also been elected Undergraduate President.
Benavides received 1,526 votes while his opponent Vicky Guo ’26 received 1,051 votes. Lieber received 1,627 votes while her opponent Toby McDonald ’26 received 909 votes. Meehan received 2,131 votes and ran unopposed.
In total, 2,699 votes were cast, an increase from last year’s turnout of 2,632 votes. A breakdown of voter demographics was also provided. Of all the voters, 706 were first-year, 633 were sophomores, 620 were juniors, 341 were seniors, and 349 were graduates. 176 voters were Greek affiliated.
The three amendments to the Union constitution were also all approved overwhelmingly.
A runoff election will be held in about two weeks to elect the Greek senator positions.
All results as approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins. Asterisk indicates turned down position.
Grand Marshal
- Tiburon Benavides (1526)
- Vicky Guo (1051)
President of the Union
- Isabele Lieber (1627)
- Toby McDonald (909)
Undergraduate President
- Grace Meehan (2131)
Class of 2026 President
- Henry Hanson (563)
Class of 2026 Vice President
- Liam Duarte (16)
Class of 2026 Senator
- Alexander Emery (395)
- Alessandro Garistina (389)
- Daniel Chappell (367)
- Edward Piontek (360)
Class of 2026 Representative
- Ez Zwall (11)
- *Liam Duarte (8)
- Dashiell Hall (4)
- Peter Simone (4)
- Toby McDonald (4)
- Chris Roe (3)
- Vivian Rost-Nasshan (3)
- Derek Smith (3)
- Ryan Carroll (3)
Class of 2027 President
- Carl Rucker (373)
- Phoenix Keck (228)
Class of 2027 Vice President
- Elle Soontarodom (594)
Class of 2027 Senator
- Andrew Wu (443)
- Rachel Schneider (441)
- Griffin Oliver (410)
- Ryan Kilgore (402)
Class of 2027 Representative
- *Elle Soontarodom (442)
- Steven Pereira (415)
- Ziqing Liu (415)
- Douglas Leach (393)
- Aarushi Singh (3)
Class of 2028 President
- David Collins (655)
Class of 2028 Vice President
- Bianca Babcock (391)
- Andrew Donilon (254)
Class of 2028 Senator
- Parker "The Bear" Gibson (518)
- *Shruthi Anandraman (474)
- Aaron Niyazov (439)
- Alexandra Opre (5)
Class of 2028 Representative
- *Bianca Babcock (398)
- Nick Castiglione (363)
- Catherine Huvane (356)
- Caroline Bielefield (347)
- Camille Lombardi (339)
- Kelly Eng (324)
- Andrew Donilon (322)
- Cary Simpson (290)
- Calder Rakowski (285)
Graduate Senator
- Jayden Smith (232)
- Subhangshu Sen (223)
Graduate Representative
- Nikita Waskiewicz (185)
- Ishtiak Mahmud (182)
- Melissa Flores (179)
- Srijita Bhattacharjee (178)
- Adam McKnight (175)
- Nicholas Lizarralde (168)
- Joseph Killian (156)
Independent Senator
- Zach Nobles (1167)
- Jordan Krishnayah (1158)
- Shruthi Anandraman (1135)
Greek Senators
Runoff Required
Alumni President
- Jayden Smith (317)
Alumni Vice President
- Faren Thompson (312)
Alumni Secretary
- Brandon Boston (307)
Alumni Treasurer
- Julie Buckley (3)
Faculty Senate Tenure and Promotion Committee
- No candidate
Amendment I - Graduate President
- Yes (2436)
- No (127)
Amendment II - UC and GC Roles
- Yes (2344)
- No (248)
Amendment III - Graduate Class Dues and Bylaws
- Yes (2337)
- No (232)
Voter Demographics (Paper and Absentees Excluded)
- Freshman: 706
- Sophomore: 633
- Junior: 620
- Senior: 341
- Graduate: 349
- Greek-Affiliated: 176