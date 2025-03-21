Benavides elected GM, Lieber elected PU

Tiburon Benavides ’21, ’27G has been elected Grand Marshal and Isabele Lieber ’25, ’26G has been elected President of the Union. Grace Meehan ’28 has also been elected Undergraduate President.

Benavides received 1,526 votes while his opponent Vicky Guo ’26 received 1,051 votes. Lieber received 1,627 votes while her opponent Toby McDonald ’26 received 909 votes. Meehan received 2,131 votes and ran unopposed.

In total, 2,699 votes were cast, an increase from last year’s turnout of 2,632 votes. A breakdown of voter demographics was also provided. Of all the voters, 706 were first-year, 633 were sophomores, 620 were juniors, 341 were seniors, and 349 were graduates. 176 voters were Greek affiliated.

The three amendments to the Union constitution were also all approved overwhelmingly.

A runoff election will be held in about two weeks to elect the Greek senator positions.

All results as approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins. Asterisk indicates turned down position.

Grand Marshal

Tiburon Benavides (1526) Vicky Guo (1051)

President of the Union

Isabele Lieber (1627) Toby McDonald (909)

Undergraduate President

Grace Meehan (2131)

Class of 2026 President

Henry Hanson (563)

Class of 2026 Vice President

Liam Duarte (16)

Class of 2026 Senator

Alexander Emery (395) Alessandro Garistina (389) Daniel Chappell (367) Edward Piontek (360)

Class of 2026 Representative

Ez Zwall (11) *Liam Duarte (8) Dashiell Hall (4) Peter Simone (4) Toby McDonald (4) Chris Roe (3) Vivian Rost-Nasshan (3) Derek Smith (3) Ryan Carroll (3)

Class of 2027 President

Carl Rucker (373) Phoenix Keck (228)

Class of 2027 Vice President

Elle Soontarodom (594)

Class of 2027 Senator

Andrew Wu (443) Rachel Schneider (441) Griffin Oliver (410) Ryan Kilgore (402)

Class of 2027 Representative

*Elle Soontarodom (442) Steven Pereira (415) Ziqing Liu (415) Douglas Leach (393) Aarushi Singh (3)

Class of 2028 President

David Collins (655)

Class of 2028 Vice President

Bianca Babcock (391) Andrew Donilon (254)

Class of 2028 Senator

Parker "The Bear" Gibson (518) *Shruthi Anandraman (474) Aaron Niyazov (439) Alexandra Opre (5)

Class of 2028 Representative

*Bianca Babcock (398) Nick Castiglione (363) Catherine Huvane (356) Caroline Bielefield (347) Camille Lombardi (339) Kelly Eng (324) Andrew Donilon (322) Cary Simpson (290) Calder Rakowski (285)

Graduate Senator

Jayden Smith (232) Subhangshu Sen (223)

Graduate Representative

Nikita Waskiewicz (185) Ishtiak Mahmud (182) Melissa Flores (179) Srijita Bhattacharjee (178) Adam McKnight (175) Nicholas Lizarralde (168) Joseph Killian (156)

Independent Senator

Zach Nobles (1167) Jordan Krishnayah (1158) Shruthi Anandraman (1135)

Greek Senators

Runoff Required

Alumni President

Jayden Smith (317)

Alumni Vice President

Faren Thompson (312)

Alumni Secretary

Brandon Boston (307)

Alumni Treasurer

Julie Buckley (3)

Faculty Senate Tenure and Promotion Committee

No candidate

Amendment I - Graduate President

Yes (2436) No (127)

Amendment II - UC and GC Roles

Yes (2344) No (248)

Amendment III - Graduate Class Dues and Bylaws

Yes (2337) No (232)

Voter Demographics (Paper and Absentees Excluded)