GM Week election results: Viner, Gallagher elected GM, PU, Massoni reelected UP
Ben Viner ’24 and Ava Gallagher ’23G have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively. Ria Massoni ’24 was reelected as Undergraduate President. All three candidates ran unopposed.
2632 students voted this year, up from an estimated 1820 students who voted in last year’s election.
All results as unanimously approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins. Asterisk indicates turned down position.
Grand Marshal
- Ben Viner (2257)
- William Hawkins (40)
President of the Union
- Ava Gallagher (2308)
Undergraduate President
- Ria Massoni (2095)
Class of 2024 President
- *Kamilia Nicolas (6)
- Michael Anderson (5)
- Talulah Patch (5)
- Ryan Sage (3)
- Ben Fitch (3)
NOTE: There was a two-way tie between Anderson and Patch.
Class of 2024 Vice President
- Michael Anderson (6)
- Ben Fitch (3)
Class of 2024 Senator
- Ramond Lin (271)
- Austin Jefferson (12)
- Talulah Patch (5)
Class of 2024 Representative
- Navya Ajay (3)
- *Ramesis Munoz-Valverde (3)
- Vanessa Martinez Acosta (3)
- Ben Fitch (2)
- Joseph Friel (2)
Class of 2025 President
- Mike Slass (447)
- Esha Gupta (2)
Class of 2025 Vice President
- Esha Gupta (450)
Class of 2025 Senator
- *Philip Paterson (7)
- Paul Kratsios (2)
- Aaron Paul (2)
- Joseph Perry (2)
Class of 2025 Representative
- Jayden Smith (339)
- Jonathan Young (329)
- Aaryan Bhatt (296)
- Aaron Paul (280)
- Larry Padilla (272)
- Derek Rivers (3)
- Hicham Abarkha (3)
Class of 2026 President
- Addison Mulder (850)
- Jaret Black (2)
Class of 2026 Vice President
- Paul Khoury (867)
Class of 2026 Senator
- Chris Roe (652)
- Edward Piontek (636)
- Calvin Welch (3)
- Benson Lin (3)
- Brady Geisler (3)
NOTE: Welch, Lin, and Geisler tied for 3 votes each. There can only be 4 Class of 2026 Senators.
Class of 2026 Representative
- James Abruzzo (11)
- Rex Kaplan (10)
- Kyiman Tinson (8)
- Leo Woytowich (7)
- Drew Schiller (6)
- Kyle Adams (5)
- Andrew Latina (4)
Graduate Senator
- Sasha Lutsevich (173)
- Adrian Roman (160)
- Julie Barringer (4)
Graduate Representative
- Lawrence Hiquiana (149)
- Diyanko Bhowmik (143)
- Elkin Alejandro Cruz Camacho (143)
- Isaac Bannerman (140)
- Rebecca Ryan (2)
- Tyler Mucci (2)
Independent Senator
- Ben Fitch (13)
- *Alex Orr (7)
- Philip Paterson (6)
- Jessica Abbazia (5)
Greek Senator (Interfraternity Council)
- Matthew So (5)
- Joshua Moskoff (4)
Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)
- Shelby Saju (2)
Alumni President
- Faizah Rabbye (6)
- Julian Abano (3)
Alumni Vice President
- Deena Kassem (3)
- Alex Patterson (2)
Alumni Secretary
- Nirmal Sekher (5)
- Nicole Gramenides (4)
Alumni Treasurer
- Will Walters (7)
Faculty Senate Tenure and Promotion Committee
- Dr. Sangwoo Lee (3)
Referendum Results
- Approve (2315)
- Disapprove (216)
NOTE: The Amendment allocates a new Greek Senator position, Independent Senator position, and Graduate Senator position. The new Greek Senator position is for the Multicultural Fraternity and Sorority Council.