GM Week election results: Viner, Gallagher elected GM, PU, Massoni reelected UP

Ben Viner ’24 and Ava Gallagher ’23G have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively. Ria Massoni ’24 was reelected as Undergraduate President. All three candidates ran unopposed.

2632 students voted this year, up from an estimated 1820 students who voted in last year’s election.

All results as unanimously approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins. Asterisk indicates turned down position.

Grand Marshal

Ben Viner (2257) William Hawkins (40)

President of the Union

Ava Gallagher (2308)

Undergraduate President

Ria Massoni (2095)

Class of 2024 President

*Kamilia Nicolas (6) Michael Anderson (5) Talulah Patch (5) Ryan Sage (3) Ben Fitch (3)

NOTE: There was a two-way tie between Anderson and Patch.

Class of 2024 Vice President

Michael Anderson (6) Ben Fitch (3)

Class of 2024 Senator

Ramond Lin (271) Austin Jefferson (12) Talulah Patch (5)

Class of 2024 Representative

Navya Ajay (3) *Ramesis Munoz-Valverde (3) Vanessa Martinez Acosta (3) Ben Fitch (2) Joseph Friel (2)

Class of 2025 President

Mike Slass (447) Esha Gupta (2)

Class of 2025 Vice President

Esha Gupta (450)

Class of 2025 Senator

*Philip Paterson (7) Paul Kratsios (2) Aaron Paul (2) Joseph Perry (2)

Class of 2025 Representative

Jayden Smith (339) Jonathan Young (329) Aaryan Bhatt (296) Aaron Paul (280) Larry Padilla (272) Derek Rivers (3) Hicham Abarkha (3)

Class of 2026 President

Addison Mulder (850) Jaret Black (2)

Class of 2026 Vice President

Paul Khoury (867)

Class of 2026 Senator

Chris Roe (652) Edward Piontek (636) Calvin Welch (3) Benson Lin (3) Brady Geisler (3)

NOTE: Welch, Lin, and Geisler tied for 3 votes each. There can only be 4 Class of 2026 Senators.

Class of 2026 Representative

James Abruzzo (11) Rex Kaplan (10) Kyiman Tinson (8) Leo Woytowich (7) Drew Schiller (6) Kyle Adams (5) Andrew Latina (4)

Graduate Senator

Sasha Lutsevich (173) Adrian Roman (160) Julie Barringer (4)

Graduate Representative

Lawrence Hiquiana (149) Diyanko Bhowmik (143) Elkin Alejandro Cruz Camacho (143) Isaac Bannerman (140) Rebecca Ryan (2) Tyler Mucci (2)

Independent Senator

Ben Fitch (13) *Alex Orr (7) Philip Paterson (6) Jessica Abbazia (5)

Greek Senator (Interfraternity Council)

Matthew So (5) Joshua Moskoff (4)

Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)

Shelby Saju (2)

Alumni President

Faizah Rabbye (6) Julian Abano (3)

Alumni Vice President

Deena Kassem (3) Alex Patterson (2)

Alumni Secretary

Nirmal Sekher (5) Nicole Gramenides (4)

Alumni Treasurer

Will Walters (7)

Faculty Senate Tenure and Promotion Committee

Dr. Sangwoo Lee (3)

Referendum Results

Approve (2315) Disapprove (216)

NOTE: The Amendment allocates a new Greek Senator position, Independent Senator position, and Graduate Senator position. The new Greek Senator position is for the Multicultural Fraternity and Sorority Council.