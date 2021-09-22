Union and Mueller Center return to full capacity

With the start of the Fall semester, many campus buildings have reopened after months of closure. The hours of operation for the Union, Mueller Center, Clubhouse Pub, Playhouse, J Building, and Rensselaer Student Auto Shop have been finalized and all buildings are accessible to the student population. The Union is open 8 am to 12 am Monday through Sunday. The Mueller Center’s hours vary throughout the week: 9 am to 11 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 9 pm on Fridays, and 9 am to 7 pm on the weekends. The Clubhouse Pub will be open from 5 to 10 pm Monday through Sunday.

The Playhouse, J-Building, and Auto Shop’s hours and COVID-19 safety precautions will be dictated in part by their respective clubs’ leadership: The RPI Players, Rensselaer Music Association, and the Rensselaer Student Auto Shop Club. The Playhouse’s hours of operation are 4 pm to 12 am Monday through Friday along with occasional weekends upon special needs. The J Building will be open from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekdays, 9 am to 9 pm on Saturdays, and 12 pm to 5 pm on Sundays. The Auto Shop’s hours have yet to be finalized according to Director of the Union Charlie Potts.

Every building will return to pre-COVID-19 capacity limitations and social distancing will no longer be enforced. At every location, masks will be required; staff and club leaders will be responsible for the maintenance of the mask policy. Environmental & Site Services cleans each building daily, but it is also expected of students to support campus health protocol, according to Potts.