GM Week 2022

GM Week voting opens

By Jolie Dolan March 23, 2022

Today is election day. Voting will be open from 8 am to 5 pm at Commons Dining Hall, the Union, DCC, CBIS, and the Folsom Library. Additionally, there are no classes today so that students can vote. The entirety of the class of 2023 will be voting virtually via SimplyVoting. For the class of 2023, links to the Simply Voting platform will be sent at 8 am, with a reminder sent at 2 pm.

Every student, including those graduating in May, is eligible to vote for Grand Marshal, President of the Union, and Undergraduate President. Depending on your class year, students will also vote for their class council: president, vice president, senators, and representatives. The class of 2022 will partake in voting for alumni positions. By voting in this election, students can receive a complimentary mug.

Also taking place today is the Winter Carnival from 11 am to 3 pm in the Union. There will be carnival games, free food, prizes, club performances including the Rusty Pipes and RPI Ballroom Dancing, and many other fun activities.

