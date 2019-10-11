Dominoes delayed, funding approval recently granted

The old RPI TV space will become Ben and Jerry’s, whose place will be taken by the Campus Unisex Salon. Meanwhile, the room across from Father’s Marketplace is in the process of being converted to the new Photo Club darkroom. This work was completed earlier but has to be redone due to the flooding that occurred at the end of the summer. These shifts are expected to be completed in November.

Outside, the team is working to find fixtures that balance aesthetically pleasing lighting with durability for the winter. These will be installed in the west-facing trees and will be one of the last things to happen, other than the Clubhouse Pub expansion.

A large reason for the delays in the “Dominoes Project” is the funding behind each move. There are two types of funding for this project. One is for small-scale, low-cost work such as painting walls; this comes out of the facility operations budget.

However, the Union needs to maintain a certain amount of money in this budget for repairs, in case of emergencies. The second source of funding is a savings account for large scale projects.

The money in this account comes from the previous financial year’s surplus. At the end of the year, the Executive Board must submit a proposal listing the applications of the money to the Office of the President, who approves it. For the proposal regarding the “Dominoes Project,” the approval did not come until very recently. Potts attributed this to “the way the summer happened, in terms of timing and people being gone and people coming back, and some changes, and some certain types of financial procedures that are way past me, it just took a lot longer for that approval to come.” He later assured, “There were no issues, there were no problems, there were no doubts or questions, it just took longer to get through.”

Throughout the process, the administrative team was aware of the need to respect club spaces, and Potts commended the Board on their communication of “the intentions and practicality to each group impacted” throughout the winter and spring. They tried to maintain this level of communication during the shifts. “We stayed in touch with everybody throughout the summer,” he said.

When The Polytechnic asked Chair of the Multicultural Leadership Council Samuel Harrison '20 if his group was clearly communicated with about the delays in the movement of the current lounge and the creation of the new one, he explained that "although there was never an official communication about the delays, I, along with several other council members have been involved in the entire process, including over the summer."