Campus still affected by historic flood

Many academic buildings also sustained roof damage and flooding to the lower floors. The Colonie Apartments and the Rousseau Building of the Stackwyck Apartments have been partially vacated due to repairs and clean-up procedures. 57 students have been relocated out of Colonie and 47 students have been relocated out of Rousseau. They were moved to the Polytechnic Apartments and the newly opened Tech Terrace building. Updates on their residence will be given on October 1, but they are expected to move back in for the Spring semester at the latest. This information was communicated in an email to displaced residents at the beginning of the semester.

The city of Troy uses a combined sewer system, which is a system where municipal and domestic sewage travels to the same collection area before being sent to the treatment facility. Therefore, when this system overflows, the city’s sewage flows back into the streets, and much of the flooding is a combination of rainwater and sewage water. When asked how this affected the repairs and clean-up process, Rounds replied that the residence halls flooded solely from rainwater, not a backup of sewage systems. However, the flooding of the whole city was due to an overwhelming of the drainage systems in place, and sewage could have contaminated the water. He also added that when flooding damage takes place “we immediately disinfect and clean and sanitize the areas on the premise that could be contaminated.”

Citing the ongoing nature of the repairs, Rounds did not give an estimate of costs to the university. He noted that contractors, emergency response teams, and student volunteers responded almost immediately, and this allowed for the fast recovery from such a heavy flood.