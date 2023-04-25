Heron hammers Engineers

The Engineers took on the undefeated William Smith College. The Herons opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first quarter with Maddie Montgomery scoring a goal on a free-position shot. Montgomery’s score was immediately followed by a goal by Katherine Murray. Then, the Engineers quickly got their first goal when Megan Shay passed to Rylie Maready and scored from inside in the 8-meter arc, despite the foul by Nikki Pio. A little over a minute later, Mia Banglmaier tied the game at 2–2 with a successful free-position shot. The Herons’ Payton McMahon managed to get the final goal of the quarter with less than two minutes left, bringing the score to 3–2.