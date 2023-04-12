Gallery: Panthers stave off Engineer comeback

The Rensselaer Engineers’ game against the Middlebury Panthers started with neither team scoring in the first two innings. During the bottom of the third, Rensselaer’s George Rainer flied out down the left field, allowing Cole Paquin to score from third. Middlebury responded in the top of the fourth when Nathan Samii scored his team’s first run. Middlebury’s Sammy Smith scored shortly after due to a fielding error, increasing the lead to 2‒1 by the end of the fourth inning.