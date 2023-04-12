Gallery: Panthers stave off Engineer comeback
The Rensselaer Engineers’ game against the Middlebury Panthers started with neither team scoring in the first two innings. During the bottom of the third, Rensselaer’s George Rainer flied out down the left field, allowing Cole Paquin to score from third. Middlebury responded in the top of the fourth when Nathan Samii scored his team’s first run. Middlebury’s Sammy Smith scored shortly after due to a fielding error, increasing the lead to 2‒1 by the end of the fourth inning.
Middlebury expanded the gap in the top of the fifth when Mitchell Schroeder homered, allowing Kyle McCausland and John Collins to score with him. In the bottom of the fifth, RPI’s Julian Scarpa homered, making the score 5‒2. The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the eighth. The Engineers started to close the gap after an RBI single by Jack Moncur and a fielder’s choice that brought Joey Saia in to score. After a scoreless final inning, Middlebury took the 5‒4 win.