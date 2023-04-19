Gallery: Engineers crush Cortland in doubleheader

The Rensselaer Engineers faced the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons on April 11, sweeping the doubleheader. In the first game, neither team scored until the bottom of the third when RPI’s Maddy Brooks homered. The Engineers’ momentum continued when Gabby Comeau singled to center field, bringing Erin Askins home and raising the score to 2‒0. The top of the fourth ended quickly for Cortland with three up and three down. The Engineers began dominating in the bottom of the fourth when Brooks reached on a fielding error by the left fielder, letting Sydney Speanburg and Evann McDowell score unearned. Shortly after, Brooks advanced to third on a throwing error by the shortstop and also scored unearned. Then, Catherine Worthington and Askins scored after Comeau doubled to left field, making the score 7‒0. In the top of the sixth, Cortland scored their only run when McKenna Barry singled to right field, allowing Halle Wright to score. The Engineers quickly responded during the bottom of the sixth when Alex Ledger singled to center field, enabling Megan Wampner to score the final run of the game. The final score was 8‒1.