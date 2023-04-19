Gallery: Engineers crush Cortland in doubleheader
The Rensselaer Engineers faced the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons on April 11, sweeping the doubleheader. In the first game, neither team scored until the bottom of the third when RPI’s Maddy Brooks homered. The Engineers’ momentum continued when Gabby Comeau singled to center field, bringing Erin Askins home and raising the score to 2‒0. The top of the fourth ended quickly for Cortland with three up and three down. The Engineers began dominating in the bottom of the fourth when Brooks reached on a fielding error by the left fielder, letting Sydney Speanburg and Evann McDowell score unearned. Shortly after, Brooks advanced to third on a throwing error by the shortstop and also scored unearned. Then, Catherine Worthington and Askins scored after Comeau doubled to left field, making the score 7‒0. In the top of the sixth, Cortland scored their only run when McKenna Barry singled to right field, allowing Halle Wright to score. The Engineers quickly responded during the bottom of the sixth when Alex Ledger singled to center field, enabling Megan Wampner to score the final run of the game. The final score was 8‒1.
In the second game, the Engineers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Comeau hit a double down the right field line, allowing Askins to score. The Engineers quickly scored again when Brooks doubled down the left field line, resulting in Liv Vizzini scoring. In the top of the third, Cortland’s Shannon Scotto scored their first run when Gina Meyers singled to center field, raising the score to 2‒1. The Engineers widened the gap during the bottom of the fourth when Brooks singled through the left side bringing Vizzini home. Cortland attempted to narrow the lead in the top of the fifth when Wright singled through the left side, letting Megan LaMont score a run. However, the rest of the game was scoreless, securing the Engineers’ victory with a final score 3‒2. The Engineers ended a day with two wins in a doubleheader against the Red Dragons with the final scores of 8–1 and 3–2.