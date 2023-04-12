Gallery: Engineers wreck Williams

In the top of the first, Williams’ Mike Giove scored the first and only run for his team on a sacrifice fly. Rensselaer took the lead when a double from Aidan Safar brought Jack Moncur and Joey Saia home in the bottom of the second. The score remained 2‒1 for the next four innings. Then, the Engineers broke the stalemate during the bottom of the seventh when Martin Marintchev singled down the left field letting Phillip Li score a run. Saia reached on a fielding error by the shortstop bringing Matt Chotiner to third and Marintchev to score unearned. The momentum continued as Saia, Chotiner, and Moncur scored unearned. The Engineers' momentum continued into the bottom of the eighth when Moncur tripled to the left center, letting Chotiner and Julian Scarpa score, bringing the final score to 9‒1. This was the Engineers' third straight win. However, their streak was broken on April 7 against Plattsburgh. Since then, the Engineers has played and won against Purchase College twice on April 8, improving to 15‒9‒1 on the season.