Gallery: Engineers upend Utica Pioneers

The Engineers destroyed the Utica Pioneers to the tune of a 7–1 victory. The Engineers started the scoring in the bottom of the first when Martin Marintchev doubled to center field allowing Cole Paquin to score. Julian Scarpa continued the momentum by doubling to right field, bringing Marintchev home. The Engineers continued their scoring streak in the bottom of the second with Stephen Koval hitting a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Philip Li home from third. The score remained 3–0 until the bottom of the fifth. An error by the third baseman let Koval score. The Pioneers scored their first run in the top of the sixth when John Longeretta singled up the middle, giving Pioneer Nathan Yantz an unearned run. In the bottom of the sixth Koval grounded out to shortstop allowing Jack Moncur to score. Joey Saia sealed the Engineers’ victory in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run homerun. The Engineers won 7–1 and now sit with a 19–10–1 overall for the season.