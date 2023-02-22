RPI bats their eyes at another animal infestation

Picture this: you’re in your 8 am class critiquing other students’ projects when someone yells “there’s a bat in the trash can!” Out of curiosity, the entire class gathers around the trash can and sees a little bat rummaging through the empty food containers. What do you even do in this situation?

This has been the third sighting of bats in Sage Laboratory alone. After the first sighting on February 2 in Sage Laboratory, students voiced their concern, but didn’t think it would happen again. However, later in the day, there was a second sighting in the same building. Less than a week later on February 8, there was a third sighting in Walker Laboratory. The most recent sighting was on February 14. This totals four sightings in academic buildings within the past month. It has been made clear that this will be a recurring issue until the school recognizes it.

To my knowledge, the most recent sighting took place during my Introduction to Graphic Design class. We all gathered around the trash can watching in shock before calling over a maintenance worker. He walked over, took one look, and treated it almost like any other trash bag. He sealed the bag with the bat still inside and added it to his growing pile of trash bags before leaving. There are multiple issues with this.

First of all, maintenance workers should not be expected to know how to handle this situation properly and safely. Instead, there should be designated pest control workers for situations like this. While it may be expensive, it seems necessary after the excessive rodent infestation throughout many academic and dorm buildings. Pest control workers could handle the infestation of both the bats and the rodents throughout the buildings, solving two problems at once. Along with this, students’ well beings are being put at risk because of the lack of awareness on the issue from the school. In my opinion, the school should have professional pest control workers inspect and clear the buildings before allowing more classes to take place there. Professors could hold classes online or be relocated temporarily to allow for safer class environments. As students, we should not have to feel scared of bats while going to class.