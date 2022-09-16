Engineers smash competition at Siena Invitational

Rensselaer hosted five Division I teams—the Siena Saints, Marist Red Foxes, LIU Sharks, Rider Broncs, and Holy Cross Crusaders—for the Siena Invitational, their first time hosting the two-day tournament.

The Engineers competing in singles were Aiden Drover-Mattinen, Andy Zhu, and Igor Visnevskij in flight A; Tasmay Shah, Jonathan McMillan, Abraham Yohannes, and Max Safanov in flight B; Caden Marston, Bryce Burnham, and Sid Srinivasan in flight C. The pairs competing in doubles were Drover-Mattinen/Visnevskij and Zhu/Safanov in flight A, Yohannes/Srinivasan and Burnham/McMillan in flight B, and Varnasi/Tamaoki in flight C.

Drover-Mattinen, Zhu, Yohannes, and Srinivasan all progressed to the second day of competition after winning the first two rounds of singles. In doubles, Zhu/Safanov defeated Siena’s Vo/Russo 6-1 to advance to the flight A final. RPI dominated doubles flight B, with both Yohannes/Srinivasan and Burnham/McMillan winning their semifinal matches, but decided not to play the final.