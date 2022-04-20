Van Cotthem overrules No. 14 Judges in nail-biting 5‒4 decision

The No. 29 Engineers traveled to Brandeis University hoping to defeat the No. 14 Judges to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Beginning with doubles, Rensselaer’s pairings were Aiden Drover-Mattinen ’25 and Peter Lohrbach ’22, Max Safanov ’24 and Igor Visnevskij ’25, and Suhas Krishnan ’24 and Eddie Wu ’22. Drover-Mattinen/Lohrbach overpowered the duo of Adam Tzeng and Jeff Chen 8‒4 to put RPI into an early lead. Brandeis tied it up when Safanov/Visnevskij fell to Levine/Walters 8‒6. In the final doubles match, Krishnan/Wu came up with a crucial 8‒6 win to head into the six singles matches in the lead 2‒1. Drover-Mattinen, Emilio Van Cotthem ’25, Visnevskij, Abraham Yohannes ’23, Krishnan, and Safanov took on the Judges in the six singles matches that followed.