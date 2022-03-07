Engineers advance in ECAC playoffs after Game 3 thriller

After Dartmouth seemingly scored a dagger with five seconds left in the second period, the Engineers resiliently rallied back with a four-goal third period to win 5‒3 in the third match of the best-of-three series, to advance to the second round of the ECAC playoffs. In the victory, Simon Kjellberg ’23 recorded two goals and an assist on the game-winning goal from Ryan Mahshie ’23. The Engineers will travel to Cambridge next weekend to take on the Harvard Crimson.

After splitting the first two games of the series, RPI and Dartmouth faced off in Game 3 with the potential for elimination. The Engineers forced Dartmouth goaltender Clay Stevenson to work early on. After just a minute of play, Stevenson had to save a shot from Kjellberg. Shane Sellar (Gr) quickly sent the rebound back to Justin Addamo (Gr) in the slot. Stevenson twisted his body to save Addamo’s shot with his left leg, then clamped his glove down to freeze the puck.

RPI sustained heavy offensive pressure for the first half of the period, but the Big Green grabbed the early lead. Dartmouth’s Joey Musa took a low, soft shot from the top of the left faceoff circle, causing goaltender Jack Watson ’25 to drop down into the butterfly. Before the puck reached Watson, Musa’s teammate Matt Hubbarde intercepted it and took it onto his backhand. Watson stretched out to cover his post, but Hubbarde reached out his stick and tucked a shot behind Watson to put the Big Green up 1‒0 after 12 minutes. Dartmouth continued to look dangerous, ringing a shot off the post with a minute left in the period. The first frame wrapped up without another goal.

The Big Green went on the power play early in the second period, but Watson made five saves to prevent Dartmouth from doubling their lead, including a spread-eagle save on a rebound. The Engineers nearly tied it up five minutes into the second period when Ottoville Leppänen ’22 received the puck with his back to goal. Knowing the exact location of his teammate Ture Linden ’22, Leppänen spun around his defenseman and swept the puck over to him as he was falling, but Linden was unable to put a shot on goal. Dartmouth extended their lead minutes later. Ian Pierce ripped a slap shot from the point which Watson saved with his pad. Ryan Sorkin rushed in, picked up the rebound, and slipped it around Watson, putting them ahead by two goals.