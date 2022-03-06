Klee keeps Engineers alive in Game 2

Dartmouth would get a goal back six minutes into the third period. Tanner Palocsik dropped the puck into a gap in the Engineer defense in the right faceoff circle to tee up Ryan Sorkin for a one-timer. Sorkin’s stick exploded out of his wind up, blasting a slap shot top shelf and off the post to bring the Big Green to only one goal behind.

The Engineers extended their lead eight minutes later. After Dartmouth won a faceoff in the RPI zone, Klee intercepted a pass and took it up ice. He passed it over to Linden, and they both entered the attacking zone. Klee got in front of a Dartmouth player, leaving him one-on-one with Stevenson when Linden returned the puck. Klee took the puck on his backhand, then quickly switched back to his forehand to lift the puck past Stevenson. Just his second of the season, Klee’s goal would be the winner. Less than a minute later, Dartmouth’s Harrison Markell took a shot from the wing that was going off target. Watson tried to hit the puck into the corner, but, in a lapse of concentration, inadvertently redirected the puck off the heel of his stick into the net. The flustering flub reduced the lead back to just one with five minutes remaining.

The Engineers were extremely close to padding their lead over a minute later. Linden fed Leppänen the puck in the left faceoff circle, no one between him and Stevenson. Leppänen went to his backhand and nearly snuck the puck five-hole. With Stevenson unable to land on the rebound, everyone fought for the puck in the crease. The puck came loose and Linden moved into space to take a shot, but a sliding Gallant blocked it up into the netting behind the goal.

Stevenson was pulled with about two minutes remaining, but the extra skater was not enough. Watson made a terrific save with six seconds left to deny Dartmouth an equalizer, with another fight ensuing after the whistle. The buzzer sounded for a 3‒2 RPI victory to force a Game 3 in the first-round playoff series. The teams faceoff for the last time this season today at 4 pm.

