Engineers left out of Lake Placid

The Crimson started the second period on the power play after Jakub Lacka ’22 was sent to the penalty box for goaltender interference with a minute left in the first. In the dying seconds of the man advantage, Henry Thrun sent a pass into the slot from behind the goal line. Since the puck was too far in front of Matthew Coronato, he poked the puck to Casey Dornbach. The Harvard captain quickly switched from backhand to forehand and slotted the puck top shelf to extend the Crimson’s lead to two goals just after Lacka was released from the box.

Watson stayed alert with the period firmly in Harvard’s grasp. His best save of the night came with less than five minutes remaining in the second as a Harvard power play was expiring. From the blue line, Thrun spotted a gap in the RPI defense and played a pass to Coronato on the doorstep. All that the Harvard forward had to do was tuck it home, but he missed his initial chance. Watson’s reflexes allowed him to reach backwards with his stick all the way to the post to cover any follow-up, and he scooped up the puck to stop play. Watson kept the Engineers in the game as the second period came to a close with Harvard still leading by two goals.

With a two-goal hill to climb, the chorus of RPI faithful chanted “Let’s Go Red!” to motivate the Engineers. Less than two minutes into the final frame, Justin Addamo (Gr) nearly put the Engineers on the scoreboard. With his back to goal, Addamo tipped a pass from Kyle Hallbauer ’22 towards Gibson in the butterfly. The puck bounced off the goaltender’s pad and sat between the skates of a Harvard defenseman. Addamo contorted his body to get another scoring attempt, but his shot tumbled inches wide of the post.

Watson made another fantastic save six minutes after Addamo’s chance. After an initial save, the rebound hit off an Engineer skate and back towards goal. Back-to-back kick saves from Watson kept the puck out of the net. Loose in front of the net, Harvard’s Nick Abruzzese reached out his stick, skewering Watson in the process. Harvard celebrated as if they had scored, but the puck never crossed the goal line. The referees whistled the play dead after Abruzzese’s stick speared Watson’s glove hand.