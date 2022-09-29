Engineers press opponents at Siena Invitational

The Rensselaer Engineers hosted the Siena Invitational, squaring up against five Division I teams: the Siena Saints, Marist Red Foxes, Rider Broncs, Seton Hall Pirates, and Saint Francis Terriers.

The Engineers competing in singles were Nikki Ridenour and Alex Mednikova in flight A; Sabrina Grewal, Nitya Subramaniam, and Rani Jones in flight B; Masha Karach, Brooke Bauer, and Krisia Flores Gonzalez in flight C. The pairs competing in doubles were Mednikova/Jones in flight A, Krisia Flores Gonzalez/Cipriano and Ridenour/Lorna Flores Gonzalez in flight B, and Karach/Bauer in flight C.

The only Engineer to win her first singles match was Ridenour, defeating the eventual winner of the flight A back draw, Siena’s Emma Boggiali, 8-2; Ridenour fell in the second round to Seton Hall’s Arina Gumerova, the eventual winner of the flight A front draw, by the same score.