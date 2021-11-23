Engineers soar over Gulls into NCAA second round

Rensselaer traveled to Endicott College to take on the Gulls in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Leading up to the game, the Engineers took a trip to Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots. They were met by Patriots Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia ’96, a former player and graduate assistant coach for the Engineers. Patricia would travel up to Beverly to be one of the 2,500 in attendance at Hempstead Stadium.

It was a tough start for the Engineers as they went three-and-out on their first two possessions with the Gulls sacking quarterback George Marinopoulos (Gr) on each. Luckily for RPI, their pass defense was strong enough to hold Endicott to three-and-outs on their first two drives as well. The following Engineer drive saw three receptions for over ten yards as well as 36 rushing yards for running back Dylan Burnett ’22. After Burnett earned RPI a first down at the Endicott 15-yard line, Marinopoulos lobbed a pass into the back right corner of the end zone intended for receiver Vinnie McDonald (Gr). McDonald made the over-the-shoulder catch and stepped both feet in bounds to put the Engineers up 7‒0 with about two minutes left in the first quarter. The Gulls went three-and-out yet again and would punt to begin the second quarter.