Stickers around campus claim "Ski drugs women"

The Polytechnic emailed Interfraternity Council President Doug Ladzinski ’23 and President of Ski Eric Bienstock ’21 for comment on who put up the stickers, when they were taken down and by whom, how the IFC is addressing the presence of the stickers with Ski and other fraternities, and if the stickers had any relation to a recent Poly article about an alleged drugging. Ladzinski was also asked if Public Safety was alerted about the presence of these stickers. Neither Ladzinski nor Bienstock responded to the request for comment.

Stickers were removed throughout the day, but The Polytechnic could not confirm who removed the stickers or the exact time at which all stickers were removed.

The Polytechnic reached out to the Department of Public Safety, Associate Dean for Fraternity and Sorority Commons Ethan Stubbs, and the RPI Strategic Communication and External Relations team for comment. Neither Public Safety nor Stubbs provided a comment to The Polytechnic.

Interim Vice President for Strategic Communications Gary Zarr commented with the following: “The policy of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is to provide a living, learning, and working environment which is free from all forms of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation for our faculty, staff, and students. Rensselaer proactively educates the campus community, including our Greek fraternities and sororities, on sexual misconduct prevention and bystander intervention. The Institute takes any allegation of harassment, discrimination, or sexual misconduct seriously; however, we do not comment on rumors, investigations, or cases.”