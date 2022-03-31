Sorority members warned of alleged drugging by fraternity brother

When asked about what she meant by “keeping our members secure,” Matt told The Polytechnic about a Discord post “in which a chapter screenshot of an email by their president was posted.” She said that the Discord post “had members of our organization’s names in them and it had nothing to do with our members at certain events. However, the admin misconstrued our chapter leadership’s warning of certain activity as involvement in activity … so that’s why I requested that we… keep it internal.”

In an interview with The Polytechnic, Interfraternity Council President Doug Ladzinski ’23 said after a screenshot of an email sent out by Alpha Phi for their members surfaced in a public Discord channel, both IFC and Panhel were unable to confirm any involvement of a fraternity “let alone the individual that was named. So in hopes to, sort of, ensure that we weren't being bad-talked or we weren't spreading false information, the post was asked to be removed and it was eventually taken down.”

“We weren't intentionally trying to withhold information, it was more, we're all just trying to figure out what was going on, and we just didn’t want false information, or we didn't want the whole events [sic] to be spread if it wasn't confirmed, that's all,” said Ladzinski.

No comment from accused individual or president of accused individual’s fraternity

The accused individual did not respond to The Polytechnic. After an interview with The Polytechnic, Ladzinski responded that the president of the accused individual’s fraternity “doesn’t have anything to add” and that Ladzinski was asked not to share his phone number with The Polytechnic. The president of the fraternity did not respond to The Poly’s email request for comment.

Report made to Fraternity & Sorority Commons, according to IFC and Panhel

The Panhellenic Council’s official comment made by Matt was that “the report has been made to Ethan Stubbs’ office and the university is aware of this allegation and handling the investigation.” Matt also stated that “There was a report made to FS Commons” by a third party which contained “an alleged drugging.” Ethan Stubbs is an Associate Dean for Fraternity and Sorority (FS) Commons.

When asked if IFC or Panhel heard about the allegations first, Matt and Ladzinski said that they heard of the alleged incident around the same time. Ladzinski said that “all of this…started coming up to the surface right over Spring Break.”

After the Discord message with a screenshot of the email sent to Alpha Phi, naming both a fraternity and an individual, surfaced, Ladzinski said “That's really when IFC and Panhel were informed and then that was a day, or a couple of days later, when [the Fraternity and Sorority] Commons was informed of the case.” The Polytechnic was not able to obtain the Discord message or the email sent to Alpha Phi members.

Matt told The Polytechnic that, upon hearing about the alleged case of drugging, resources were sent out to all chapters within the Panhellenic Council. “I had already told every single chapter that they had to send a leader from their organization to Narcan training…also request that all chapters do Alcohol Safety trainings,” said Matt.