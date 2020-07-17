Rensselaer reveals details for Fall reopening

As the Capital Region moves towards Phase Four of reopening, Jackson and several administrative staff gathered together for this summer’s second Town Meeting to further address and elaborate on Rensselaer’s plan for the Fall semester.

Only freshmen, junior, and senior cohorts have been invited to return to campus this fall, while the sophomore cohort is required to take remote classes. Fourth-year architecture students will be considered juniors and return to campus in the fall, according to Provost Prabhat Hajela, while third-year architecture students will be required to take classes remotely.

Living in Greek housing is no longer an option for students this Fall. Greek or not, juniors and seniors must find housing off campus. Undergraduate research and athletics have been cancelled for this upcoming Fall semester—when they are to resume remains unknown.

Social gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and amongst other changes to living arrangements, students will have to make reservations for dining hall seating. The Spring semester is planned to start a week later, with classes in lieu of spring break. Students living on campus are required to have a 19-meals-per-week meal plan.

During the Town Meeting, Jackson said, “the plan is always subject to change …depending upon what the overall public health situation is.”