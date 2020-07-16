Campus de-densification, dining reservation, part of new COVID-19 policies

Changes to residential life

This fall, Rensselaer will reduce the total residential occupancy of the campus by 55%, with a maximum of two students per room or apartment and two students per bathroom. Residential halls with multiple-person shared bathrooms, including the Freshman Five, will not be fully occupied. If students with COVID-19 related health vulnerabilities choose to live on campus, they will be accommodated in single rooms.

Environmental, Health, Safety & Risk Management—a division of RPI’s Human Resources department—will provide training materials, videos, and access to the Percipio online learning platform to train students in proper and effective cleaning and disinfecting protocols. According to, students sharing a living space “will be responsible for basic hygiene and disinfecting protocols.”

To help accomplish this, students will be provided with cleaning and disinfecting supplies by Environmental & Site Services, who will be responsible for cleaning and disinfecting all common spaces, study rooms, lounges, and all 884 student bathrooms on a daily basis.

According to the Institute’s Startup Plan for the 2020–2021 Academic Year, all community members will be required to wear appropriate PPE everywhere on campus, except in personal or individual residences or workspaces.

Students will not be required to wear PPE in their own rooms, as guidance suggests that a roommate falls under the definition of “family.” However, Jackson advised that “it’s probably not a bad idea to use [a mask] as much as you can.”

Rensselaer will be providing students with masks, including those to be worn in classrooms, but students, faculty, and staff are advised to bring their own masks as well, as per the Institute’s Startup Plan.