Jackson outlines plan for return to campus

In a Webex livestream, President Shirley Ann Jackson announced that the Class of 2023 will not be returning to campus for the Fall 2020 semester. Rensselaer’s plan for a phased return to campus is contingent on the Capital Region moving to Phase Four reopening.

All students, faculty and staff on campus will be required to follow protocols as part of RPI’s previously announced T3SQ plan to ensure campus safety.

Athletics remain under discussion, but a full athletic schedule is not anticipated for this year. Pre-pandemic Pass/No Credit requirements will be in place for the fall semester, as they are for the current summer semester. Student organizations will need to adapt around a 10-person limit for campus gatherings.

Greek housing will most likely not be an option for students in the Fall semester. Reportedly, around 361 students expecting to live in Greek housing may need to seek alternative housing, though President of the Interfraternity Council Chris Vanderloo ’21 advised, in an email sent on June 11, to “hold off encouraging your chapters to seek other arrangements until more is set in stone.”

The sophomore class will not be on campus in the fall, and juniors will be taking their Arch semester away in the spring semester, unless they already have an opportunity secured for the fall. In response to a parent’s question as to what juniors should do if they have already secured a fall internship or co-op, Jackson recommended speaking with school deans and Student Life. However, Jackson elaborated that if some juniors choose to be away in the fall, “in the spring … if they’re taking courses, [they] would be taking them remotely.”