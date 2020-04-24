Temporary exceptions made to pass/no credit policy

Rensselaer is making an exception to the normal pass/no credit rules this semester as students adapt to online classes. Students may P/NC any and all of their classes taken this semester, and have until May 15 to fill out the relevant form in order to designate a class as such.

Usually, students cannot P/NC 6000-level coursework or coursework that is explicitly required for their major or minor, but that requirement has been waived this semester.

Students are normally allowed to P/NC up to four classes, which could be a mix of free electives, up to two science classes not explicitly named in degree requirements, or up to two HASS courses that are not used to satisfy the communication-intensive or depth requirements. However, any P/NC taken this semester does not count towards the four-class maximum P/NC limit previously outlined.

The P/NC process has been adapted to the online format but remains similar to the on-campus process. Unless a student is in the School of Science, a student who wants to P/NC coursework will need to fill out a P/NC form and email the filled out form to their advisor. After advisors approve the form, students should send the form to “their school HUB or designated person in the school to be submitted to the Registrar’s Office.”

Students in the School of Science should send their completed form directly to Student Services Manager Chad Christensen in the School of Science Advising Hub, instead of first sending the form to their individual advisors, according to an email Assistant Professor Yangyang Xu sent to his advisees.

The P/NC delineation corresponds to specific letter grades. A ‘P’ is the equivalent of a ‘D’ or better in the course, and the passed course will only count as completed. It does not affect the student’s overall GPA.

Though an ‘NC’ also does not affect GPA, students who receive an ‘NC’ in a class—which is equivalent to an ‘F’ letter grade—will have to repeat the course if it is a degree requirement. Grades of ‘P’ and ‘NC’ do not replace letter grades of repeated coursework, which is important if a student is currently retaking a class and is poised to earn a higher grade.

Academic probation status and its financial impact can be mitigated by P/NC specific courses to raise a student’s GPA. RPI recommends students to reach out to their faculty advisors, respective school HUBs, the Advising and Learning Assistance Center, and the Office of Financial Aid to make the best decision for their academic careers in regards to their GPA and the potential of being placed on academic probation. Students currently on probation are asked to contact their advisor, school HUB, or ALAC to review the impact P/NC will have on both their term and overall GPA.

Prospective graduate and professional school applicants are also advised by RPI to look into the procedures and policies about course grading at the schools they are considering, since other schools may have different views on what a passing grade represents.

In an email to The Polytechnic, Professor Lawrence Howard, RPI’s Pre-Law advisor, suggested taking a ‘P’ instead of a letter grade for “any grade that is equal or better” than the student’s current average, explaining that “everyone, everywhere … law school admissions teams understand how completely disrupted this semester has been.”

Though it depends on the medical school and varies by situation, Department Head of Biomedical Engineering Dr. Juergen Hahn, in an email to The Polytechnic, suggested pre-med students “to go with the letter grade as some schools indeed view a ‘P’ as a ‘D’ which will make it hard to get into medical school.” Although Hahn wrote that graduate schools “tend to be more lenient than medical schools when it comes to course requirements,” he emphasized that there is “not one clear policy in place that all schools adhere to,” recommending students to talk to their advisors before making changes from letter to binary grades.

Hahn said that the allowance for P/NC this semester was designed to decrease stress in a trying time, but cautioned that students who are considering continuing their education through graduate and professional studies should be prepared to take their grades as they are.