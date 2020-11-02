Rensselaer updates Title IX policies to align with Trump administration guidelines

In May, the U.S. Department of Education enacted new Title IX regulations, changing the obligations for campuses across the United States. Rensselaer’s implementation of the new federal and NYS guidelines was emailed to RPI students on August 14. RPI’s Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures details cross-examination procedures, expands on the possibility of the removal of sexual misconduct from a student’s transcript, and extends the investigation time frame guideline from 60 to 90 days.

Title IX of the Education Amendment Act of 1972 protects people from discrimination on the basis of sex. It states that no one will “be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance” on the basis of sex.

RPI emphasizes that “sex discrimination, including sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, sexual violence, and sexual assault, is prohibited by federal and state law, and Institute policy,” in RPI’s 38-page Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures.

The new U.S. Department of Education policies require universities to allow the cross-examination of witnesses, complainants, and respondents during a live hearing, according to RPI’s Title IX FAQ page. Complainant, as used in the Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures, refers to the party who brings forth the complaint, while a respondent is the party the complaint is about.

“Only an assigned Advisor can conduct the cross-examination,” said Larry Hardy, one of the Institute’s Title IX Coordinators, in an email to The Polytechnic.

RPI’s Student Sexual Misconduct Bill of Rights outlines students’ rights to “an Advisor of choice who may assist and advise a reporting individual, accused, or respondent throughout the judicial or conduct process including during all meetings and hearings related to such process.”

All advisors are confidential and are “expected not to share any information about the case with the Institute unless there is explicit written authorization by the person sharing the information,” according to an email response from the RPI Title IX team. Though “the Confidential Advisor cannot speak for or in the place of the Complainant or Respondent during meetings, or interviews or proceedings regarding the complaint investigation and adjudication processes,” the advisor “is responsible for participating in and conducting the cross-examination of the Complainant, Respondent and any witnesses,” and can assist with submitting evidence and written statements, according to the RPI Title IX team.

The advisor could be a family member, friend, or attorney as determined by the complainant or respondent, wrote Hardy in an email to The Polytechnic. Advisors appointed by Rensselaer, if requested by a party, are “generally not attorneys, and do not form an attorney/client relationship with the individuals they advise,” according to Hardy.

Additionally, Hardy detailed the process of obtaining an advisor as well as an advisor’s responsibilities. If a party would like an attorney as their advisor, attorney fees would be at the party’s own expense and not that of Rensselaer. Rensselaer is required to provide an advisor without charge to a party that requests one at least three days in advance of the live hearing. However, according to the Title IX Coordinators at RPI, parties have the right to decide whether or not to accept the Advisor appointed by Rensselaer.

Before anyone responds to a question during cross-examination, the question must first be deemed relevant by the board hearing the case, according to Hardy. This board is composed of three faculty and staff members trained in Sexual Misconduct cases, as well as Title IX Coordinators or external investigators not already involved in the original investigation, as stated on page 24 of the updated sexual misconduct policy. Faculty and staff members involved in the investigation and adjudication of Title IX and Sexual Misconduct complaints must complete training through the SUNY Student Conduct Institute (SCI), according to Hardy. This includes Title IX coordinators, Title IX liaisons, Title IX and sexual misconduct investigators, Hearing Board members, Appeal Panel members, and RPI appointed confidential advisors.

RPI uses the preponderance of the evidence standard as the burden of proof for Title IX and sexual misconduct cases, as stated on page 9 of the Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures. Page 30 of the policy describes that the board of individuals will determine via majority vote whether “it is more likely than not the accused has committed the alleged behavior and violated Institute policy,” as stated on page 9. This vote determines whether or not to dismiss the complaint. Comparatively, the preponderance of the evidence standard is not as stringent as the beyond a reasonable doubt standard, where the complainant must prove that the opposing party, the respondent, did what they were accused of to the point that “there’s no plausible reason to believe otherwise.”

Page 24 of the Rensselaer Sexual Misconduct Policy states that “Questions and evidence about the Complainant’s sexual predisposition or prior sexual behavior are not relevant unless such questions and evidence are offered to prove that someone other than the Respondent committed the conduct alleged by the Complainant or if the questions and evidence concern specific incidents of the Complaint’s (sic) prior sexual behavior with respect to the Respondent and are offered to prove consent.”

In a phone interview with The Polytechnic, Hardy confirmed that prior sexual relations between the complainant and the respondent do not constitute consent. Hardy also explained that information that may be considered relevant could include proof that someone else committed the alleged behavior or an alibi such as being in another location other than where the alleged incident took place.