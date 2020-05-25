Fall semester to involve online learning

President Shirley Ann Jackson, the Provost, School Deans, and other administrators discussed the Rensselaer community’s concerns during the Spring Town Meeting, hosted through Webex, that students, faculty, and staff submitted as questions in a webform the day before.

The meeting quickly filled to its 1,000 attendee limit, and after a half-hour delay, Jackson began with opening remarks on how the Institute is responding to COVID-19. She then addressed the general topics of campus reopening, the Arch, and RPI’s finances.

Community concerns were not answered in a question and answer format as in town meetings past.

RPI TV’s live stream of the meeting can be found below. What follows are some essential points.