Student survey reveals negative views of Arch

A survey conducted by the Student Senate showed that 78 percent of respondents were unsatisfied with the Arch after they participated in it. 94 percent of respondents thought that students should be able to live in off-campus housing during the Arch. 64 percent of respondents said they would not participate in the Arch if it were optional.

The Arch Task Force of the Student Senate conducted the survey about the Arch in August. There were 196 people that responded, with 182 of them having participated in the Arch. The results of this survey were presented by Arch Task Force Chairperson Peter Gramenides ’20 in a closed meeting of the Senate in October.

There were 38 questions on the survey; 32 utilized a pre-determined answer (either a rating or one-word response), and five were open-ended questions.

Gramenides and Grand Marshal Meagan Lettko ’20 said responses were “vulgar,” which contributed to the decision to close the meeting. Gramenides was also concerned that identifying information would be revealed in the open-ended responses, and he didn’t want students to face “retaliation” based on their Arch-related opinions. The surveys were anonymous.

Due to the closed nature of the meeting, it is unknown what the Senate discussed. Gramenides gave a presentation to the Senate, and provided the slides he had presented to The Polytechnic.

The slides highlighted many of the results: a pie chart of student preferences on class length, the average answers to the Likert-type scale questions, a bar chart of how many new people students met, and quotes from the long-form student complaints and suggestions. It then gave suggestions on a variety of topics. The full presentation can be seen here.

Survey results

The results, compiled by The Polytechnic, can be seen below.

In the following waffle charts, each square represents a person. The questions preceding the charts are verbatim from the Arch Task Force’s survey.