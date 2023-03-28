A week full of fun festivities: Grand Marshal Week 2023

Union After Dark took place in the evening in the McNeil Room. Students were given free chips to play casino games, such as blackjack, craps, and roulette. Any remaining chips could be converted into raffle tickets for prizes. Around the Union, there was bowling, sand art, and sign making. On the third floor, UPAC GM Week made an escape room where students had to find clues that led them to play a melody on a small keyboard, letting them escape.