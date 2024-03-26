A week of fun: GM Week 2024

As per tradition, Grand Marshal Week 2024 was full of fun campus-wide events and activities.

Bright and early Monday morning, candidates met in the Rensselaer Union to give out donuts and talk to students about their platforms. Later that day was the official GM Week kick-off in the Union, with clubs running various activities.

Tuesday night, mxmtoon performed a concert in the East Campus Athletic Village. The opener, indie-band Canella, performed music from their album Can’t Make You Smile plus a cover of Deja Vu by Olivia Rodrigo. Mxmtoon sang a lot of her popular songs including prom dress, falling for U, feelings are fatal, and mona lisa.

In addition to the concert, students gathered in the Heffner Alumni House for Casino Night, in which they played games run by ROTC members.

With no classes on Wednesday, students filled the Armory for the Provost Picnic. Students and faculty partook in catered food and drinks while playing fun games. Attractions included a mechanical bull, ax throwing, and an inflatable obstacle course for attendees to enjoy. There was even a petting zoo with bunnies, ducks, and goats.

Wednesday was also the night of the debates for Biggest Meme on Campus and the three titles within student government. First up, hosted by service organization Alpha Phi Omega, four candidates debated for the title of Biggest Meme on Campus. APO’s mascot, “glump,” the Moose, Garfield, and Dr. Corey Woodcock competed against one another for the title. They raised $665.52 for four charities chosen by the candidates. In the end, Garfield took the crown for the Biggest Meme on Campus. After the silly debate, the candidates for Grand Marshal, President of the Union, and Undergraduate President had a debate moderated by Elections Chairperson Timothy Miles ’24.

All day Thursday, students voted in the Union, Darrin Communications Center, and Commons Dining Hall. Voters received a glass mug that they were then able to fill with root beer in the Union.

Friday was the GM Week Formal to wrap up the events of the week. Delicious food and mocktails were served as students eagerly waited for the results of the election. Then, Miles took the stage and announced the preliminary results from the election. As he announced the shocking news of the GM tie, the audience gasped, questioning what would happen next. Recording by RPI TV can be found here.