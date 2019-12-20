Subscribe
Off-Campus Event

‘Tis the season to be German

PEOPLE ROAM the crowded market. August Gehrman/The Polytechnic
By August Gehrman December 20, 2019

Many gathered at the Eastside Troy Christkindlmarket to welcome the Christmas season in a German-style Christmas market Saturday evening. There were shining Christmas lights, vendors selling all sorts of trinkets, German bratwursts, soft pretzels, and hot cocoa to warm up visitors on a freezing night. I had a great time talking to the vendors and eating some delicious German food. I absolutely recommend going to the Christkindlmarket next year. Frohe Weihnachten und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr! [Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!]

Related articles

Opinion

My issues with Tesla's new truck

 On-Campus Event

Rensselaer Concert Choir delivers angelic performance

 On-Campus Event

Students enjoy delicious desserts for Turkey Day

 FOOTBALL

Gallery: Engineers dominate Ithaca Bombers