‘Tis the season to be German

Many gathered at the Eastside Troy Christkindlmarket to welcome the Christmas season in a German-style Christmas market Saturday evening. There were shining Christmas lights, vendors selling all sorts of trinkets, German bratwursts, soft pretzels, and hot cocoa to warm up visitors on a freezing night. I had a great time talking to the vendors and eating some delicious German food. I absolutely recommend going to the Christkindlmarket next year. Frohe Weihnachten und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr! [Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!]